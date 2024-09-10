Rangers’ Jacob deGrom Set To Make His Season Debut Against Mariners After Undergoing Tommy John Surgery

Jacob deGrom is back!

The superstar pitcher is set to make his comeback to the Texas Rangers. The team has officially scheduled deGrom to make his season debut after he was out for more than a season after he underwent Tommy John surgery in June 2023. (RELATED: Texas Rangers Are Calling Up Their No. 2 Prospect Kumar Rocker To The Show)

Bruce Bochy, the manager of the Rangers, made the announcement that his starting rotation will include deGrom when they take on the Seattle Mariners, with the 36-year-old taking the mound Friday.

Prior to being activated by Texas, deGrom made a total of four rehab starts. In his final rehab showing for the Rangers’ Double-A Frisco organization, deGrom pitched four innings without allowing a run and only one hit was put up against him. On top of that, his efficiency was excellent, throwing 49 pitches in his four frames.

The Rangers’ rotation to start the series against Seattle, per Bruce Bochy. Thursday: Kumar Rocker

Friday: Jacob deGrom

Saturday: Max Scherzer — Shawn McFarland (@McFarland_Shawn) September 10, 2024

Even though I’m an Atlanta Braves x Miami Marlins fan, I’ve always been a fan of Jacob deGrom. He had a ton of swag during his days with the New York Mets. I mean, damn, he even helped lead that godforsaken franchise to a World Series appearance! That’s impressive!

It’s gonna be a little nostalgic when he comes back Friday, so I look forward to it, I just hope he can stay healthy. After all, he’s 36 now, and things are only gonna get tougher from here for him.