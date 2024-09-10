‘Send Her A MAGA Hat’: Trump Says Kamala Harris Adopted His Philosophy Because She ‘Has No Policy’

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump accused Vice President Kamala Harris of copying his philosophy because she had no policy proposals during Tuesday night’s debate.

Trump said during the ABC News debate that Harris is “a Marxist” who will govern far to the left despite campaigning to the political center and even adopting some of the same policies he holds. He warned the vice president will destroy the U.S. if she is elected president.

“She has no policy. Everything that she believed three years ago and four years ago is out the window. She’s going to my philosophy now, in fact, I was gonna send her a MAGA hat,” Trump said. “She’s gone to my philosophy, but if she ever got elected, she’d change it. It will be the end of our country. She’s a Marxist. Everybody knows she’s a Marxist. Her father’s a Marxist professor in economics, and he taught her well.”

WATCH:

Trump criticized the Biden-Harris administration’s handling of the southern border crisis, which he argued has also destroyed the economy.

“They’re criminals. Many of these people are criminals, and that’s bad for our economy too … Well, bad immigration is the worst thing that can happen to our economy. They have, and she has, destroyed our country with policy that’s insane. Almost policy that you say ‘they have to hate our country,” the former president said. (RELATED: ‘Wouldn’t That Bother You?’: Jennings, Axelrod Duke It Out Over Harris’ Answer On Flip-Flops During CNN Interview)

Trump accused the vice president at an Aug. 11 rally of copying his policy proposal to eliminate tax on tips earned by service workers. The former president proposed the policy at a June 9 rally, while Harris introduced the idea at an August 10 rally.

“How long will it be before Kamala Harris comes out with another ‘TRUMP’ policy like, ‘No Taxes will be paid by our Senior Citizens on Social Security?’” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on August 10. “She’s looking really bad now! Everyone is waiting to see what idea, or policy of mine, she will copy next.”

Harris reversed her position against constructing a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border, expressing support for it in late August. During the 2020 presidential election, the now-vice president called Trump’s border wall idea “un-American” and a “stupid waste of money.”

Harris unveiled a policy page on her campaign website on Monday, one day before the debate and over a month after the launch of her campaign. Her policy proposals did not address her changes in positions since her time as a U.S. senator and a 2020 presidential candidate.

