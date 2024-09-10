It’s Official: The United States Men’s Soccer Program Has Hired Mauricio Pochettino As Manager

It’s official! Mauricio Pochettino is the next manager of the United States!

Yeah, it may have taken a while for the United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) to get everything finalized, but they finally got their guy in hiring world-class manager Mauricio Pochettino as their new boss. It was announced Tuesday that the 52-year-old Pochettino will be the next USMNT manager, finally cementing long-term rumors that he had taken the job.

Taking to the U.S. Men’s Soccer official Twitter account in a video, Pochettino spoke about how he’s excited to join up with the squad. His first match as the USMNT boss will come in October in Austin, Texas. (RELATED: Rangers’ Jacob deGrom Set To Make His Season Debut Against Mariners After Undergoing Tommy John Surgery)

Matt Crocker, the Sporting Director of U.S. Soccer, announced the Pochettino hire in a statement and talked about the confidence in the program going forward.

“Mauricio is a serial winner with a deep passion for player development and a proven ability to build cohesive and competitive teams,” Crocker said. “His track record speaks for itself, and I am confident that he is the right choice to harness the immense potential within our talented squad. We are thrilled to have Mauricio on board as we embark on this exciting journey to achieve success on the global stage.”

Mauricio Pochettino has managed at the highest levels of European soccer, including at top clubs such as Tottenham Hotspur, Paris Saint Germain and Chelsea.

Introducing… #USMNT Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino 🇺🇸 — U.S. Soccer Men’s National Team (@USMNT) September 10, 2024

A message from Mauricio 🇺🇸 🗣️ ENG ➡️ 🗣️ ESP — U.S. Soccer Men’s National Team (@USMNT) September 10, 2024

Wow … I can’t believe we actually pulled this off … the 2026 World Cup is all of a sudden in clear sight. Beautiful.