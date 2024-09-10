REPORT: Houston Woman Accuses NFL Quarterback Deshaun Watson Of Sexual Assault

A Houston woman has lodged a $1 million dollar lawsuit against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson over an alleged 2020 sexual assault, KHOU11 reported.

The woman, identified as “Jane Doe” in court documents, claims that the then-Houston Texans’ quarterback forced himself on her four years ago after she invited him to her apartment, according to KHOU11.

The lawsuit alleges that Watson “got completely naked on her bed, lying face down on his stomach” while the woman was putting on makeup in the bathroom, ESPN reported. (RELATED: ‘The Whole Situation Changed Me’: Deshaun Watson Opens Up About Sexual Assault Allegations)

Former Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has been accused of sexual assault in a new civil lawsuit brought by a woman who alleges he forced himself on her four years ago.https://t.co/9mFZCYO3Uq — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) September 10, 2024

The lawsuit also alleges that when Watson requested the woman massage his buttocks and the woman told him she was not a masseuse, Watson “partially disrobed Jane Doe and penetrated her vagina without consent, implicit or explicit” for several minutes before the woman broke free, according to ESPN.

Watson allegedly “stormed out of Jane Doe’s apartment,” ESPN reported.

The 28-year-old quarterback settled 23 of 24 sexual assault cases filed against him in 2022 after two dozen women came forward with complaints, KHOU11 reported.

In connection with the 2022 lawsuits, the NFL suspended Watson for 11 games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy and was forced to pay a $5 million fine and undergo counseling.

Lawyer Tony Buzbee is representing the current plaintiff and is the same lawyer who represented the previous women who alleged Watson assaulted them, KHOU11 reported.

Watson, a three-time Pro Bowler, has been plagued by injuries since the 2022 deal that sent him from the Texans to the Browns, according to KHOU11.

The Browns granted Watson a fully guaranteed $230 million contract and the quarterback has only started 13 times for Cleveland due to the suspension and a shoulder injury.

Both the Browns and the NFL did not comment immediately on the charges and Watson could face disciplinary measures from the league.