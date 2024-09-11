‘Disgraceful’: ABC News Roasted For Repeatedly Fact-Checking Trump While Letting Kamala Slide

Viewers took to X on Tuesday to criticize ABC News debate moderators Linsey Davis and David Muir for alleged bias against former President Donald Trump during the debate against Vice President Kamala Harris.

Harris and Trump squared off in their first and so-far only scheduled debate as the race between them remains tight. Viewers on X accused the moderators of fact-checking and interrupting Trump significantly more than Harris during the debate. (RELATED: Kamala Harris Used To Think Border Wall Was ‘Un-American.’ Now She Supports It.)

WATCH:

ABC’s @DavidMuir tries to debate Trump for calling out migrant crime in the US. Donald Trump was not having it. pic.twitter.com/dl2sPimjv4 — Media Research Center (@theMRC) September 11, 2024

“So now it’s Harris, Linsey and Muir v. Trump – just as we said it would be,” Media Research Center founder Brent Bozell posted on X.

The first fact-check of the debate was when Davis challenged Trump’s claim that some Democrats support executing babies after birth in relation to abortion, according to Newsweek.

Trump was referencing a 2019 video of former Virginia governor Ralph Northam saying that if a mother chose not to provide her baby medical care after birth, the “infant would be kept comfortable.” Davis said that “there is no state in this country where it is legal to kill a baby after it’s born.”

SiriusXM’s Megyn Kelly called Davis and Muir “a disgraceful failure” and an unprecedentedly “biased” and “unfair” debate.

Trump also recounted allegations that Haitian immigrants are eating pets in Springfield, Ohio, prompting a fact-check from Muir.

“I just want to clarify here, you bring up Springfield, Ohio, and ABC News did contact the city manager there,” Muir asserted. “He told us they had no credible reports of pets or specific claims of pets being harmed, injured or abused by individuals in the immigrant community.”

Muir also fact-checked Trump when he said that crime has surged while Harris has been vice president. The moderator cited FBI statistics saying crime has dropped, and Trump responded the numbers are fraudulent.

“Weird how the hack moderators at @abcnews are only ‘Fact checking’ Trump and allowing Kamala to lie nonstop,” Donald Trump Jr. posted on X. “The Fake News is the enemy of the people!”

Harris falsely accused Trump of calling Charlottesville white supremacists “fine people” in 2017, but the moderators did not correct the vice president. She also claimed that Trump would sign a national abortion ban, despite the former president’s repeated insistence to the contrary, but neither of the moderators fact-checked the vice president.

“ABC News moderators not pressing back on Kamala’s mistruths whatsoever. What a joke,” Fox News contributor Joe Concha posted on X.

