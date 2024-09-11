Atlanta Braves Can’t Catch A Break As Team Suffers Yet Another Injury To Elite Superstar (This Time: Reynaldo Lopez)

Talk about a season to write off if you’re the Atlanta Braves.

The iconic franchise came into Tuesday on the outside looking in as far as the National League playoff picture was concerned, in particular, with the wild-card race where they were 1.0 game behind their rival New York Mets.

Once upon a time, this team was in contention for another NL East championship; now they may miss the postseason altogether. And the main culprit for their collapse in the second half: injury after injury after injury after injury … after injury … and a lot of them have been their elite talent. (RELATED: Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber Breaks MLB Single-Season Record For Leadoff Home Runs, Stood For Over 20 Years)

Well, that list got even longer Tuesday night.

Starting pitcher Reynaldo Lopez, who has been absolutely magnificent this season with an 8-5 record, a 2.03 ERA and 137 strikeouts, had to be taken out of the contest against the Washington Nationals following just one inning. The Braves are labeling it as “right shoulder tightness,” with an MRI scheduled for Wednesday.

RHP Reynaldo López was removed from tonight’s game due to right shoulder tightness. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) September 11, 2024

Damn, my Braves can’t catch a break this season. This has literally been happening the entire campaign.

This Twitter user is right; 2024 really has been cursed.

Cursed season strikes again boys 😭 pic.twitter.com/z86Q7qqQcg — Christian Horn (@Christian__Horn) September 11, 2024

I am very curious to know how great this team would’ve been if they stayed healthy, because man, the Braves were loaded with talent when the season got started. It’s sad.

But that’s sports, ladies and gentlemen.