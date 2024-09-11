Editorial

Red Sox’s James Paxton Planning On Retirement After Suffering Season-Ending Calf Injury: REPORT

BLOG
BOSTON, MA - AUGUST 11: As catcher Connor Wong #12 of the Boston Red Sox and Manager Alex Cora #13, right, wait, a trainer looks at the leg of starting pitcher James Paxton #65 after he injured himself running to cover first base during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Fenway Park on August 11, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

(Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Font Size:

A sad ending to a great career!

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher James Paxton had to leave the Aug. 11 contest against the Houston Astros early, and in the first inning at that, because of a calf ailment.

It was later revealed that he suffered a partial tear of his right calf, which caused him to be out for the remainder of the 2024 campaign. Well, as a result of this injury, the veteran flamethrower is reportedly planning on retirement. (RELATED: Rays’ Edwin Uceta, Kevin Cash Both Land Suspensions For Sparking Up Near Brawl Against Phillies)

Baseball Isn’t Boring’s Rob Bradford took to Twitter and announced that he is dropping an interview soon with Paxton. But that’s not all, he also dropped a bombshell: The 35-year-old is planning on calling it a career to put a disappointing end to his 11 years in Major League Baseball.

Paxton has a 73-41 career record with a 3.77 ERA, as well as a total of 1,005 strikeouts.

If you need a reminder, here’s how things ended for Paxton:

I loved James Paxton in Seattle, and I still remember that dominant season he had as a Yankee. It’s sad this gem has to have an ending like this.