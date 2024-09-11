Red Sox’s James Paxton Planning On Retirement After Suffering Season-Ending Calf Injury: REPORT

A sad ending to a great career!

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher James Paxton had to leave the Aug. 11 contest against the Houston Astros early, and in the first inning at that, because of a calf ailment.

It was later revealed that he suffered a partial tear of his right calf, which caused him to be out for the remainder of the 2024 campaign. Well, as a result of this injury, the veteran flamethrower is reportedly planning on retirement. (RELATED: Rays’ Edwin Uceta, Kevin Cash Both Land Suspensions For Sparking Up Near Brawl Against Phillies)

Baseball Isn’t Boring’s Rob Bradford took to Twitter and announced that he is dropping an interview soon with Paxton. But that’s not all, he also dropped a bombshell: The 35-year-old is planning on calling it a career to put a disappointing end to his 11 years in Major League Baseball.

Paxton has a 73-41 career record with a 3.77 ERA, as well as a total of 1,005 strikeouts.

James Paxton just told me he is planning on retiring after this season. Interview coming on the @BBisntBoring podcast — Rob Bradford (@bradfo) September 11, 2024

If you need a reminder, here’s how things ended for Paxton:

Absolutely stinks that this is how things will end for James Paxton. He just told @bradfo he’s planning to retire after the season. Wish he would’ve been able to give this team one last boost down the stretch.pic.twitter.com/AyqmbyPcVO — Tyler Milliken ⚾️ (@tylermilliken_) September 11, 2024

I loved James Paxton in Seattle, and I still remember that dominant season he had as a Yankee. It’s sad this gem has to have an ending like this.