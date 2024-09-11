Coldplay’s New Single Debuted In The Most Unexpected Way

Coldplay debuted their new single “All My Love” in an unconventional way, and made a lucky couple’s dreams come true in the process.

The famous band gave newlyweds Paul and Céline Delcloy a priceless wedding gift by sending them a never-before released studio version of their song. The Delcloy’s said they played the song during their first dance at their Sept. 7 wedding, making their special moment a truly unforgettable, once-in-a-lifetime experience.

All My Love Last song of the summer ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7CmoNbJIbA — Coldplay (@coldplay) September 2, 2024

There was a lot that went into the song’s big reveal.

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin played a sneak preview of the song on the piano during the band’s final Dublin show, Sept 2. That concert marked the final show before the drop of their 10th studio album, “Moon Music,” that is slated for release Oct. 4, People reported.

Coldplay shared a clip of the performance on X, alongside a simple caption that read, “All My Love. Last song of the summer ❤️.”

Long-time Coldplay fans Céline and Paul saw the clip and contacted Coldplay’s manager, Phil Harvey Sept 5 through the Coldplay X account, according to People.

“We’re getting married in 2 days, please Phil do your magic and let us dance [to] All My Love 😭😭😭,” they reportedly begged of Harvey.

We had a world premiere of All My Love. ❤️ We cried a lot, this music is meaningful for us, Céline has been living with illness for so many years, I lost my dad 4 years ago, we both supported each other in so many situations. Thank you @coldplay, We are so proud and fulfilled… pic.twitter.com/ZPW6fEuxP8 — P/A/F (@paulartforms) September 8, 2024

The couple also reshared a photo they had previously posted to X, which showed them holding a sign that read, “Would you come and play ‘All Our Love’ [for] our wedding first dance?”

Harvey reportedly replied with a simple message that read, “Let me see what I can do.”

Coldplay proceeded to send the track, which led to the world premiere of the song at their wedding, the couple told People.

We’re getting married in 2 days, please Phil do your magic and let us danse All My Love 😭😭😭 @coldplay https://t.co/i9MsKXYStW — P/A/F (@paulartforms) September 5, 2024

The delighted couple shared their experience with the world and thanked Coldplay for coming through for them, in a post shared to X, Sept. 8.

“We had a world premiere of All My Love. ❤️” they wrote.

Congratulations, Céline and Paul 💕💕We wish you a lifetime of love, laughter and happiness 🩷Love c, g, w, j & p https://t.co/mSbuTmAeQs — Coldplay (@coldplay) September 8, 2024

"We cried a lot, this music is meaningful for us, Céline has been living with illness for so many years, I lost my dad 4 years ago, we both supported each other in so many situations. Thank you@coldplay, We are so proud and fulfilled that you have accepted this," they wrote.

Coldplay later shared the Delcloys’ dance video on their own X account, alongside a loving message that read, “Congratulations, Céline and Paul 💕 💕We wish you a lifetime of love, laughter and happiness.”