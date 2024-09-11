Family Finds Out Their Lost Dog Was Found. When They Arrive To Shelter, They’re Left Heartbroken

A Texas family was heartbroken to find out Thursday that their lost dog was euthanized at a local animal shelter, KTVT reported.

John Gilcrease said his 13-year-old lab, Gunner, tended to wander on their vast property, but when the dog didn’t return home Tuesday night, he became really worried, according to the local CBS affiliate.

“At that point, I’m starting to freak out, so I jump in my car and I drive around for nearly 5 hours, up until nearly 1 o’clock in the morning,” Gilcrease said. (RELATED: ‘Breaks Our Heart’: Overrun Shelter Forced To Euthanize 100+ Animals)

The next morning Gilcrease found out that Gunner was at the Linda McNatt Animal Care and Adoption Center in Denton, KTVT reported.

Gilcrease told the outlet he was relieved that Gunner was “at a safe place” where he would be fed.

“He’s gonna’ be happy to see me in the morning,” he recalled thinking.

Since the shelter was closed on Wednesday, he wasn’t able to go and pick Gunner up until Thursday morning, according to KTVT.

When Gilcrease arrived, he said the staff refused to give him his dog or a straight answer.

When the director kept hesitating to tell Gilcrease where the dog was, he said he asked point blank, “Did you kill my dog?”

Gilcrease said the director answered, “Yes,” according to KTVT.

The director reportedly said in a statement that when the dog was “found he was geriatric, had severe mobility impairment, and no control over his bladder and bowels.”

Gilcrease said that Gunner pooped and peed himself because he was “scared,” KTVT reported.

“Knowing that they put down a family member of almost 13 years, I don’t know how I kept my composure,” Gilcrease told the outlet.

Gilcrease, who said the shelter gave Gunner back to them in a plastic bag with no apology, wants criminal animal cruelty charges filed against the shelter for killing his dog.

Remembering his dog, he told the outlet that Gunner was “a harmless, goofy little lab that just captured our hearts.”