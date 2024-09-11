‘You B*tches Want To Die Today’: Diddy Accuser Comes Forward With Allegations Of Brutality

Singer Dawn Richard reportedly filed a lawsuit against Diddy claiming the music mogul threatened her life, terrorized her and sexually abused her.

Richard, a former participant on Diddy’s 2004 MTV show, “Making the Band,” said the Bad Boy CEO manipulated her by promising to advance her singing career if she adhered to his demands, according to TMZ. The court documents claimed she witnessed Diddy savagely beating his former girlfriend, Cassie, and saw his late girlfriend Kim Porter’s face banged up. The lawsuit alleged that when Richard attempted to speak up and assist the women, Diddy made threats suggesting her life would be in danger if she didn’t keep quiet, according to TMZ.

Richard was a former member of the musical group Danity Kane, and said that while she was on-set, Diddy routinely belittled female contestants and approached her with obvious disdain.

She said she saw Porter exit a music studio while crying in 2005, and noted she had visible injuries to her face, according to TMZ.

Richard said that in 2009, she personally witnessed Diddy abuse Cassie by throwing her against a wall, choking her, and dragging her up the stairs of his Los Angeles home while he was high on drugs, according to TMZ. She noted other instances of abuse against Cassie in the recently filed legal documents, and noted that on one occasion, Diddy launched a scalding pan of eggs at her while yelling, “I’ve been asking you for my shit; I can’t stand you bitch, you never do it right!”

She claimed she saw Diddy hit Cassie in the face and put his hands on her throat, at which time she and her bandmate Kalenna Harper attempted to intervene. They advised Cassie to leave Diddy and escape the violence, Diddy found out about the conversation and responded by threatening them.

Richard alleged Diddy shouted “Y’all bitches don’t get in my relationship,” then said, “don’t tell my bitch [Cassie] what she need to be doing … Just make money and shut the fuck up … I end artists … I shelve careers … You could be missing … You bitches want to die today,” according to TMZ.

The legal documents alleged Diddy forced Richard to rehearse for 48 hours at a time, without any sleep. She claimed she lost weight and become dehydrated, fatigued, and covered in a rash, according to TMZ.

Richard claimed the abuse worsened between 2009 and 2011. She alleged Diddy locked her in a car with heavily tinted windows for roughly two hours while she screamed for help, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Judge Slaps Diddy With $100 Million Judgement To Be Paid To Inmate In Sexual Assault Case: REPORT)

She claimed Diddy threatened her career when her father attempted to free her from the abusive environment.

This is just one of several lawsuits the disgraced music mogul is facing at this time.