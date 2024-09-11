‘Don’t Know What She Is For’: Undecided Voters Unimpressed By Harris After Debate Performance

Several undecided voters said they are leaning toward voting for President Donald Trump after Tuesday night’s debate, Reuters reported.

Reuters interviewed 10 undecided voters following Tuesday’s debate, with six claiming to be leaning toward or voting for Trump and three claiming they would support Vice President Kamala Harris. Those who switched toward Trump cited the state of the economy in their decision, while four of the six said Harris’ performance at the debate did not show she has different policies than President Joe Biden.

“I felt like the whole debate was Kamala Harris telling me why not to vote for Donald Trump instead of why she’s the right candidate,” Robert Wheeler, a security firm executive in Nevada, told Reuters.

“I still don’t know what she is for,” Mark Kadish, an entrepreneur in Florida, told Reuters. “There was no real meat and bones for her plans.” (RELATED: ‘Potential For Abuse’: Kamala’s Debate Prep With Lead Google Attorney Sets Off Alarm Bells With Gov’t Watchdogs)

Sixty-three percent of voters who watched the debate said that Harris won the debate, according to a CNN flash poll that surveyed 605 registered voters. Media pundits also praised Harris for her performance following the debate.

More undecided voters, however, were unimpressed with Harris’ responses regarding her plans for office, with several claiming they’re now considering voting for Trump, according to The New York Times.

“Trump’s pitch was a little more convincing than hers,” Keilah Miller, a Milwaukee resident and previous Democratic voter, told the NYT. “I guess I’m leaning more on his facts than her vision.”

“When Trump was in office — not going to lie — I was living way better,” she said. “I’ve never been so down as in the past four years. It’s been so hard for me.”

Samira Ali, a University of Wisconsin-Madison student still unsure who she will vote for, told the outlet that Harris “still has to impress” her.

Harris currently polls 1.1% ahead of Trump at 48.4% to his 47.3%, according to the RealClear Polling average that includes surveys from between Aug. 22 and Sept. 6.

“Kamala Harris couldn’t answer the most important question facing undecided voters in this election: are you better off under VP Kamala or were you better off under President Trump?” Karoline Leavitt, Trump campaign national press secretary, told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “She refused the question because the answer is Trump. If Americans want lower taxes and inflation, a secure border, and a peaceful world, there’s only one option and it’s NOT dangerously liberal Kamala Harris.”

The Harris campaign did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

