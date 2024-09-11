Video Shows Suspected Drunk-Driving Illegal Immigrant Slam Head-On Into Cop Car

Authorities in Florida released a video showing a suspected drunk-driving illegal immigrant slamming head-on into a deputy’s vehicle early Sunday morning.

In the video posted on the Brevard County Sheriff Office’s Facebook page, Sheriff Wayne Ivey says that 35-year-old Maciej Turek was so intoxicated that he was driving the wrong way on US-1 near Palm Shores when he crashed head-on into Deputy Anthony Nunez’s patrol car.

The video shows Deputy Nunez putting on his emergency lights to stop Turek’s truck. The headlights of Turek’s truck get brighter as he approaches Nunez “at a high rate of speed” before crashing head-on into the deputy’s car.

Ivey said that the severity of Nunez’s injuries was lessened because he was wearing a seatbelt and his ballistic vest.

Still, Ivey says that the accident should never have happened because Turek is an illegal immigrant from Poland whose work visa expired long ago.

Nunez “shouldn’t even be here in our country,” Ivey says, adding, but “here he is still in our country putting others’ lives at risk.”

The sheriff added that before Turek slammed into Nunez, he was “running citizens off the road and not giving a crap about anyone’s life, including his own.”

Adding to Turek’s list of crimes, Ivey says, “And, of course, no surprise to anyone, especially me, but on top of everything else, Turek doesn’t have a driver’s license.”

Apparently criticizing US immigration policy, Ivey says, “But, hey, why would he think he needs a driver’s license when he’s allowed to be in our country illegally even though that’s also against the law.”

But Ivey says that “while those in Washington, D.C., may not believe in enforcing the laws of our land, our partners at the Florida Highway Patrol do.”

Consequently, Turek has been charged with driving under the influence, driving under the influence with injury, driving under the influence with property damage and no driver’s license.

Both Turek and Nunez were taken to the hospital after the crash.

Besides the DUI charges, Turek has been slapped with a federal detainer.