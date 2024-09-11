Florida State Gets Prepared For Upcoming Rain Game Against Memphis By Hilariously Using Water Guns

LMAO … this is hilarious.

The Florida State Seminoles football team hosts Memphis this Saturday as they try to get out of their 0-2 hole, but they’re also going to have another opponent in the process: Rain. The forecast for this weekend is supposed to be wet, but the Noles have an absolutely glorious (and completely unserious) plan to battle the storms. Wait until you see this drill at a recent practice.

Believe it or not, and what a sight it is to college football fans, FSU is using water guns … yes, water guns … to give a rain simulation to their receivers. (RELATED: Auburn’s Payton Thorne Says Gamblers Have Been Demanding Money From Him After He Threw 4 Interceptions Against Cal)

As we all know, it’s been a pretty horrendous start for the Noles this season, losing their first two contests against Georgia Tech and Boston College. With this being the case, you know they’re going to want to redeem themselves a little bit when they take on the Tigers.

But the rain might make things interesting, and Florida State is taking outright comical precautions.

WATCH:

Did you see that?

Let’s get a close-up shot:

There’s no way this can be effective, can it?

If they had multiple coaches with multiple water guns, then okay, maybe, but I don’t see how one can help you play in the rain. It doesn’t make any sense to me.

But I guess that’s why they’re 0-2, huh?