Frankie Beverly Dead At 77

Famous singer and Maze founder Frankie Beverly died Sept 10. at the age of 77.

The iconic singer was best known for his hit song “Before I Let Go” and being the founder of the famous group, Maze. Beverly’s family confirmed his death in a lengthy tribute shared Sept. 11 on Instagram.

“Grieving the loss of a loved one is a deeply personal and emotional experience. During this time, as we are navigating feelings of sorrow, reflection, and remembrance we kindly ask for privacy and understanding, allowing us the space to grieve in our own way,” they wrote.

The talented soul and funk singer was remembered for his kind heart and his passion for music.

“This period for is [sic] one of healing, and your respect for our need for solitude is appreciated as we honor the memory of our beloved Howard Stanley Beverly known to the world as Frankie Beverly,” the family wrote.

“He lived his life with pure soul as one would say, and for us, no one did it better. He lived for his music, family and friends.”

Beverly’s family shared inspirational words that united Beverly’s fans and loved ones.

“Love one another as he would want that for us all,” they wrote.

Beverly began his career singing gospel music and formed a group called the Blenders while in high school. He went on to found the group the Butlers in 1963. They changed their names to Raw Soul in 1971, but fellow musician and tour-mate Marvin Gaye suggested they make one more name change. The group then became known as Maze, and from there, the group flourished, according to The Philadelphia Tribune.

Maze released their first album in 1977 featuring Frankie Beverly, and their debut album became Gold-certified. This would be just one of a total of nine Gold-certified full-length releases. The group went on to top the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart with two No. 1 albums over the course of their career. They reached the top of the esteemed charts with singles “Can’t Stop the Love” in 1985 and “Silky Soul” in 1989.

Led by Beverly, the group was credited for nine singles that made it to the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts.

Their single, “Before I Let Go” from the “Live from New Orleans” album has become a signature tune played at weddings and memorable events.

Beyonce went on to cover the song in 2019.

Beverly continued touring until shortly before his death, finishing a string of concerts with Maze in July. (RELATED: TikTok Star Bobby Graves Collapses And Dies After Disneyland Half Marathon)

His official cause of death has yet to be determined.