‘He Spoke Facts’: Some Key Swing-State Voters On Corporate Media Panels Praise Trump, Criticize Harris

Some Pennsylvania voters on CNN and CBS News panels praised former President Donald Trump’s Tuesday debate performance while criticizing Vice President Kamala Harris.

Harris and Trump went head-to-head in their first debate on ABC News, with the race still neck-and-neck. While most voters on the corporate media panels in the crucial commonwealth leaned toward Harris post-debate, two individuals from each segment explained their support for Trump. (RELATED: Kamala Harris Used To Think Border Wall Was ‘Un-American.’ Now She Supports It.)

“He spoke facts. She just basically repeated everything that Biden has said in the past,” a female voter, who said Trump won the debate, asserted on CBS.

“Donald Trump made a strong closing statement by saying, ‘Why didn’t they do all of the things she’s proposing during the three-and-a-half years that they were in office?’ And Biden did this entire moderate stance back in 2020. And she’s trying to do it again in 2024,” said a male voter on the panel, who also asserted Trump won the debate. “But she didn’t talk about her policy changes between 2020 and 2024. Her whole centrist moderate stance is just a facade.”

ABC News debate moderator Linsey Davis provided Harris an opportunity to address her numerous policy changes, but the vice president instead used her time to discuss her “values” rather than explaining her shifting stances.

The male voter later commended Trump for trying to discuss illegal immigration while alleging Harris “deflected” instead of addressing the issue.

A female voter featured on the CNN panel who was undecided before the debate and now believes Trump won the face-off said she was unsure of whether she can trust Harris’ assertions that she can solve the issues that Americans have experienced during her administration.

“I think it’s important to remember that we are voting for the leader of our country and not who we like the most or who we want in our wedding party, but who is actually going to make our country better. And we’re in an incredibly unique situation where we’ve had both of the candidates in office before, and we’ve gotten to see what they would do and when facts come to facts, my life was better when Trump was in office,” she said. “The economy was higher, inflation was lower, things were better overall. And now with Kamala’s administration, things haven’t been so fantastic. And she’s saying she can fix the problems that her administration has caused, but I just don’t know if I can afford to take that risk.”

A male military veteran on the panel who is still undecided after the debate, but also asserted he thinks Trump came out on top explained why he appreciated the former president’s answer on the 2021 Afghanistan withdrawal.

“When I first heard that we were abandoning or we were withdrawing from Afghanistan and the way it was happening, I had my Kennedy moment. It was very similar to when we decided to invade Iraq back under President Bush,” he said. “And when I saw that we were leaving, that amount of high tech equipment in the hands of our enemy, and later that that day or later that week, I saw on the news where them celebrating with our guns in their hands. I realized what a travesty that was … in the loss of money in that we abandoned when we left. Plus the very bullets that we left there that they were shooting at us as we flew away in the plane.”

