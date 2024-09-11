EXCLUSIVE: Heritage Launches Personal Inflation Calculator Any American Can Use After Debate Night

The Heritage Foundation launched an inflation calculator Monday to help Americans calculate how much prices have risen on their personal expenses, the Daily Caller learned first.

“Myinflation.com,” created by the Heritage Foundation, first asks Americans to pick which subregion of the country they live in before entering their monthly expenses, according to a preview of the website shared with the Daily Caller. Americans can then enter a variety of monthly expenses including their rent, mortgage, car payments and health costs, and the calculator will tell them how much more they are spending under the Biden-Harris administration compared to the Trump administration. (RELATED: White House, Dems Abandon Promoting ‘Bidenomics’)

“Why is the inflation calculator useful now? Because when you get this update from the government on the consumer price index, it’s an abstract number. Most people are seeing reports that inflation is coming down, and they’re not able to connect that to the cumulative change in prices that’s happened over the past four years,” Parker Sheppard, director of the center for data analysis at the Heritage Foundation, told the Caller.

“This is a tool that takes something that is in the abstract, it’s not as tangible when it’s in a percentage term, and it puts it in dollar figures, it lets people see something customized to exactly what they’re spending. It’s not the average bundle, which is what the CPI cost calculates. They can get something tailored specifically to their spending habits, instead of just how much extra it costs them to buy the same goods and services,” he added.

On the website, previewed by the Daily Caller, the Heritage Foundation explains that it created the tool to help Americans understand “just how much more the government has taken” from Americans through its reckless spending. The Heritage Foundation writes on its website that its users are seeing an increase in prices because “the government is spending and printing more money.”

The Heritage Foundation’s inflation calculator is going live the morning after the first presidential debate between Trump and Harris where economic policy — a top issue for voters — was touched on just once in the first 45 minutes of the debate. (RELATED: Trump Frenzies As Kamala, Moderators Throw Chum In The Water)

More than a month into her presidential campaign, the vice president failed to unveil a full policy platform until Monday. Harris did discuss her economic platform ahead of the “issues” tab being added to her campaign website. (RELATED: ‘Squandered The Moment’: Washington Post Editorial Board Blasts Kamala Harris’s Economic Rollout As ‘Disappointment’)

Harris touted her economic plan during her first and only sit-down interview with CNN’s Dana Bash.

“Well, there are a number of things. I will tell you first and foremost one of my highest priorities is to do what we can to support and strengthen the middle class,” Harris began.

“Day one, it’s gonna be about one, implementing my plan for what I call an opportunity economy. I’ve already laid out a number of proposals in that regard, which include what we’re gonna do to bring down the cost of everyday goods, what we’re gonna do to invest in America’s small businesses, what we’re gonna do to invest in families,” the vice president continued after being further pushed by Bash.

Bash then followed up by asking Harris why she hadn’t implemented any of the economic policies she has introduced, despite being in office for the last three years.

“Well, first of all, we had to recover as an economy, and we have done that,” the vice president said.

“I’m very proud of the work that we have done that has brought inflation down to less than 3%, the work that we have done to cap the cost of insulin at $35 a month for seniors. Donald Trump said he was going to do a number of things, including allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices. Never happened. We did it,” she continued.