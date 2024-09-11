How David Centner’s Vision Is Shaking up the World of Education

On a sunny day in South Miami, a group of children toss feed to pecking chickens while another group tends to a hydroponic garden. This isn’t a family farm or a commune; these children are here to learn about sustainable farming techniques—while also growing food for their own school cafeteria! The Centner Academy Farm is only thirty-five minutes from its associated school, Highlight Centner Academy. This special school emphasizes the ingenuity of its founder, David Centner, serial entrepreneur and philanthropist. Following Centner’s philosophy as a business leader, Highlight Centner Academy boasts a curriculum centered around a commitment to holistic, forward-thinking education.

Centner, a Miami-born tech executive, has an established legacy as an entrepreneur. He got his start in tech, having written the first generation of code for electronic tolling solutions. His patented Highway Toll Administration devices have had such an impact on the country that anyone who has paid a toll electronically in the U.S. has probably used his device. Since then, Centner has continued to found successful business operations, including CLIQNOW!, a leading online ad network, and K2 Design, one of the world’s first internet development and interactive advertising agencies.

As a Miami native, Centner’s life was shaped by his upbringing in the South Florida community. Looking back to his high school education and how much his experiences there enriched his life and opened opportunities for him, Centner wanted to give back. Following this dream and mixing in his entrepreneurial ingenuity, Centner founded the Highlight Centner Academy.

Established in the heart of Miami, Highlight Centner Academy is a model of progressive education. Its unique curriculum blends academic excellence with a focus on well-being and sustainability. The school uses a strength-based approach to building a robust curriculum both for students and teachers, allowing them to explore and focus on their passions. The school also fosters a belief in the importance of emotional intelligence, in addition to rigid academics, making for a more mindful, happy, and well-rounded student life.

Highlight Centner Academy accepts students from preschool level to high school. Centner’s hope for their students is that the school will prepare them for success in an ever-changing world. Their research-backed approach to education uses hands-on techniques to foster problem-solving and critical-thinking skills. One of these unique hands-on experiences enjoyed by students of Highlight Centner Academy is the Centner Academy Farm, which stands as the school’s shining example of its commitment to innovative and experiential learning.

During their time at the farm, students learn about agriculture, sustainability, and the importance of connecting with nature. Their holistic farming system is designed to improve water and air quality, enhance biodiversity, produce nutrient-dense food, and store carbon to help fight against climate change. The hydroponically farmed food is grown in an environment optimized to mitigate unnecessary water use.

Due to Centner’s efforts and contributions, Highlight Centner Academy is making Miami a hub for progressive education. Their future-ready education model has set new standards for schools in Florida and across the country. In addition to its unique curriculum, Highlight Centner Academy has taken an individual stand regarding COVID-19 policies and the COVID-19 vaccine. This stand against routine vaccination policies reflects the school’s broader philosophy of health and autonomy in education.

As the students on the Centner Academy Farm learn new ways of living, Highlight Centner Academy demonstrates to parents and educators a new way for children to learn and grow. The farm exemplifies the academy’s approach to its integration of sustainable practices. After all, it was inventive practices such as these that empowered David Centner to begin his successful career in business. Stepping into education, Centner now passes his success to students, teaching and enabling them to follow their own dreams of success. Just as he’s been a leader in the business world, Centner is one to watch as a rising leader in education.