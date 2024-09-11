Republican vice presidential candidate and Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance said Wednesday that Vice President Kamala Harris was unfit for office after she claimed there are no U.S. service members in harm’s way.

Harris said during Tuesday night’s debate that “there is not one” U.S. service member currently in a combat or military zone around the world. Vance said on Fox News’ “The Story with Martha MacCallum” that the vice president evidently has no idea that U.S. service members are in harm’s way and that she has a “thin approach to public policy.”

“It’s astonishing for the vice president to say this,” Vance said. “Just a couple of weeks ago, you had American troops who were seriously injured, likely by Iranian-backed militias. The fact that she actually serves as the vice president and is apparently unaware that the people who serve underneath her are not only in harm’s way, they’re not only in a combat zone, they have been actually injured in the last couple of weeks. And again, it shows how thin and superficial Kamala Harris’ entire approach to public policy is. This is a person who doesn’t know what’s going on.”

JD Vance Says It’s ‘Astonishing’ For Kamala Harris To Say There’s No US Service Members In Harm’s Way pic.twitter.com/rnP9jkmusS — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 11, 2024

The Pentagon confirmed on Aug. 13 that Iran-backed militias injured eight U.S. service members in a drone attack based in Syria in early August, Reuters reported. The eight troops were treated for traumatic brain injury and smoke inhalation caused by the attack. (RELATED: Trump Says ABC’s License Should Be Yanked Over Debate Moderators’ Performance)

“Whatever your disagreements about Kamala Harris’ policies, and believe me, I have many, I don’t want a vice president who doesn’t even know we have troops in harm’s way. That’s not a leader that’s fit to serve,” Vance continued.

The vice presidential candidate said the Biden-Harris administration’s border policies has allowed for dangerous foreigners to enter the U.S. and has weakened the nation’s national security and the economy.

During the debate, Harris did not once mention the 13 service members killed in Kabul, Afghanistan, during the botched withdrawal on Aug. 26, 2021 during a question about exiting the region. President Joe Biden falsely claimed during the June 27 debate that he is the first president in the past decade not to have Americans die overseas during his leadership.

“When he was president, there were still killing people in Afghanistan, and he didn’t do anything about that,” Biden said. “When he was president, we still found ourselves in a position where you had a notion that we were the safe country. The truth is, I’m the only president [in] this century, that doesn’t have any — this decade — that doesn’t have any troops dying anywhere in the world.”

Republican nominee Donald Trump attended a memorial for the thirteen service members at Arlington National Cemetery on the third anniversary while Biden vacationed in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. Harris did not attend any public events related to the service members’ deaths.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.