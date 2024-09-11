Joe Biden Dons Trump Hat At 9/11 Event In The Name Of Unity

President Joe Biden briefly wore a Trump hat Wednesday in the name of unity while attending an event recognizing the first responders affected by the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack, White House spokesperson Andrew Bates wrote in a tweet.

To honor the lives lost in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack, Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Donald Trump and Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance all appeared at Ground Zero in New York City and the Flight 93 memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. While Biden was in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, the president and Harris stopped at a fire department to visit people affected by the attack. The president spoke about the country’s bipartisan unity after the Sept. 11, 2001, attack and as a nod to that message, Biden agreed to wear an attendees’ “Trump 2024” hat, Bates tweeted.

“At the Shanksville Fire Station, [Biden] spoke about the country’s bipartisan unity after 9/11 and said we needed to get back to that. As a gesture, he gave a hat to a Trump supporter who then said that in the same spirit, POTUS should put on his Trump cap. He briefly wore it,” the tweet from Bates read.

At the Shanksville Fire Station, @POTUS spoke about the country’s bipartisan unity after 9/11 and said we needed to get back to that. As a gesture, he gave a hat to a Trump supporter who then said that in the same spirit, POTUS should put on his Trump cap. He briefly wore it. https://t.co/7VKZnkVMY7 — Andrew Bates (@AndrewJBates46) September 11, 2024

Biden puts on a MAGA hat while visiting firefighters in PA pic.twitter.com/YbxE5PHNvG — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 11, 2024

Trump also visited the Shanksville Fire Department after Biden during his trip to the Flight 93 memorial.

Incredible afternoon at Shanksville Volunteer Fire Dept! Man of the People 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/2vDRZ2Ubxm — Margo Martin (@margommartin) September 11, 2024



Harris and Trump were spotted shaking hands at the Ground Zero ceremony less than 12 hours after meeting each other for the first time on the ABC News debate stage. Biden and Harris also attended a ceremony Monday at the Pentagon. (RELATED: Trump Frenzies As Kamala, Moderators Throw Chum In The Water)

Harris and Trump shake hands at Ground Zero pic.twitter.com/muNzTKTCPO — Dave Brown (@dave_brown24) September 11, 2024

In 2023, Biden spent the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in Anchorage, Alaska, on his way back from the G20 summit in India. Biden’s trip to Alaska broke the decades-long tradition of honoring victims of the terrorist attacks in the Washington, D.C., area or at the New York City or Somerset County, Pennsylvania, crash sites.

It was an honor to join President Trump at the 9/11 Memorial and FDNY Engine 4/Ladder 15 this morning. May we never forget the incredible feats of heroism and tragic loss suffered on September 11th. pic.twitter.com/7ZcYcWWblV — JD Vance (@JDVance) September 11, 2024

The president came under fire while in Alaska in 2023 after he claimed he visited the site of the terrorist attack in New York City on Sept. 12, 2001. The White House failed to provide the Daily Caller with evidence that Biden went on such a trip, instead pointing to two articles and a photo showing that Biden visited the wreckage of the World Trade Centers on Sept. 20, 2001.