‘I Would Have Gave Them An F’: Kyle Van Noy Blasts Chiefs Training Staff For ‘Unprofessional’ Handling Of His Injury

Kyle Van Noy, a linebacker for the Baltimore Ravens, gave confirmation Tuesday that he was injured with a fractured orbital bone in the “Thursday Night Football” defeat against the Kansas City Chiefs, which was the season-opener for the entire NFL.

But it gets deeper than just an injury. (RELATED: Chaotic Week 1 For Atlanta Falcons Leads To Their Own Fanbase Beating The Hell Out Of Each Other)

While speaking with co-host Gerald McCoy on his and Yahoo Sports’ “McCoy & Van Noy” podcast, Van Noy kept it real about how he felt regarding the athletic training staff of the Chiefs, blasting them as “unprofessional” for how they handled his injury.

“I can understand how Kansas City — the players — have given that training room an F,” said Van Noy. “With my experience, I would have probably after that gave them an F, too.”

Van Noy is making reference to an NFLPA offseason poll where the players gave the Chiefs training staff an “F” grade, the worst in the entire National Football League. On top of that, the organization did horrible in overall polling (including in-general ownership), finishing No. 31 out of a total of 32 teams.

At this point, the Kansas City Chiefs need a culture change within the organization — the team is fine, back-to-back Super Bowl championships, the organization not so much.