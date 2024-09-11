‘They Went Crazy’: Maria Bartiromo Says She Had To Speak Up After Seeing ‘Small Cabal’ Control Trump’s Media Coverage

Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo stated Wednesday on a podcast that she felt she needed to speak up after recognizing there was a “small cabal” in the media unfairly covering former President Donald Trump.

Political pundits like Democratic strategist James Carville have advocated for corporate media outlets to increase their bias against Trump as the presidential election has continued to ensure a win for Vice President Kamala Harris. Appearing on “The Sage Steele Show,” Bartiromo stated over the last decade Trump has been “polarizing to so many people,” leading to an “incredible unfairness” of reporting on him and his administration.

“I mean, in the last ten years, I guess part of the issue, I guess you know, Donald Trump came on the scene and was polarizing to so many people that they went crazy. I think that there’s a small cabal who hate him so much and have convinced their constituents — media, academia, whoever else you talk [about], Hollywood,” Bartiromo said.

“I saw that as being incredible unfairness, and I called it out, and I mean, that was one thing that I think the mainstream media that happened. Donald Trump happened to them, and they just — they don’t want to report on him fairly,” Bartiromo continued.

Steele then stated how people could not “handle” Trump entering into politics, to which Bartiromo responded that it was due to him exposing “their corruption.” (RELATED: ‘Something That We Keep Getting Wrong’: Chris Cuomo Defends Trump Supporters, Says They’re Not ‘All) Bigots’)

WATCH:

“They refuse,” Steele said. “They refuse, and they get away with it. I think that’s the worst part is when the bosses, the leadership, allows it and it’s intentional. It’s so funny, I think it’s — I used to laugh at the TDS — the Trump derangement syndrome — that people talked about. I’m like, ‘Oh, this is real.’ People cannot can’t handle it.”

“And I wonder why? I think it’s because he exposes their corruption, some people’s corruption, and doesn’t care about talking about it. And they see him as dangerous in that regard,” Bartiromo responded.

Republicans have called out corporate media’s coverage of President Joe Biden for downplaying his mental health fitness. However, following Biden’s poor debate performance, outlets appeared to flip on the president as they began to question his mental state and ability to carry a second term prior to him ending his reelection bid.

A recent report revealed the Harris-Walz campaign has continuously denied reporters and photographers from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette access to campaign events, reportedly due to the company’s labor action.

