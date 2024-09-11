‘Who Gives A Sh*t What You Heard?’: Megyn Kelly Scolds ABC News For ‘Trying To Steal’ Election At Trump, Harris Debate

Sirius XM’s Megyn Kelly scolded ABC News moderators David Muir and Linsey Davis for “trying to steal” the 2024 presidential election during the debate Tuesday between Republican nominee Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.

Trump took to Truth Social after Tuesday night’s debate in Philadelphia and accused ABC News of teaming up against him with Harris. Kelly expressed the same view that the moderators and Harris debated Trump “three on one,” blasting the network and the media industry for what she says is pro-Democrat bias.

“Well, I watched it. Did you watch it? I’m disgusted. I’m disgusted. I’m ashamed of those moderators at ABC News. They did exactly what their bosses wanted them to do.”

Kelly reminded her viewers that Harris has a close relationship with Disney executive Dana Walden, whom Harris has known since 1994, according to The New York Times. Walden, whose portfolio includes ABC, donated to Harris’s various political campaigns since she ran for San Francisco district attorney in 2003. Walden reportedly set Harris up with Doug Emhoff, who has known the Disney executive’s husband Matt Walden since the 1980s.

Dana Walden does not weigh in on editorial decisions, however, ABC says.

“They did Dana Walden’s bidding tonight,” Kelly said. “It was three against one on that debate stage this evening.”

“It’s very easy to look like you know what you’re doing when both moderators are entirely on your side. Trump did the best he could under the circumstances, but it really was like three fighters in the ring pummeling one opponent. And Trump tried to take them all on,” she continued.

Kelly commented that Trump’s performance at the debate was the best it could be despite what she said was his unnecessary defensiveness and justified anger toward the unbalanced situation. The Sirius XM host called Trump’s participation in the debate “a mistake.” (RELATED: Taylor Swift Finally Breaks Silence With Presidential Endorsement)

“The Republicans must learn from this mistake, the same way the Democrats never, ever agree to do anything with moderators they don’t entirely trust,” Kelly said. “This should be the last time Republicans ever do this because those two moderators tried to sink Donald Trump tonight .”

Kelly said Harris got away with various falsehoods as Muir and Davis cracked down on Trump’s remarks. She mentioned how Muir injected his opinion against Trump over a sarcastic comment he made about losing the 2020 election “by a whisker.”

“Who gives a shit what you heard? Who died and left you political analyst-in-chief? You’re supposed to be the objective news anchor of World News Tonight. That’s a comment you make to your significant other, David, not on the debate stage,” Kelly said. “Shut up! That is inappropriate. It’s not for you to make that call. Leave it up to Kamala Harris.”

“They’re trying to steal this election. They’re openly working to sink him,” Kelly added.

Kelly said the American public will likely “see through” ABC News’s bias and have empathy for Trump.

“No fair-minded person could think anything other than that they were in the tank for him and it was three against one,” Kelly said.