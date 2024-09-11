‘Best Debate Televised Performance Ever’: MSNBC Panel Gushes Over Kamala Harris Following Debate Against Trump

A post-debate MSNBC panel praised Vice President Kamala Harris’ performance against Republican nominee Donald Trump.

Trump and Harris appeared on stage for their first-ever presidential debate on Tuesday night on ABC News, where they addressed a range of top issues including the southern border crisis and the economy. The panel said Harris had a great performance against Trump, and possibly the best in presidential debate history.

“It was by far one of the best debate performances against Donald Trump ever, by anyone,” MSNBC host Chris Hayes said.

“You know, it may very well be the best televised debate performance ever,” MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell added.

Hayes also said the vice president successfully baited Trump to show that he is “old, out of it, and obsessed with his old grievances.” (RELATED: ‘Disgraceful’: ABC News Roasted For Repeatedly Fact-Checking Trump While Letting Kamala Slide)

“The thing that she did, and it almost became comical at a certain point, was she was doing two things every time,” he continued. “What do I want to communicate, because she’s talking about how you negotiate this, right? How much him, how much you. How do I want to communicate what I’m doing and in the midst of that, just this lure for the fish, and it could be John McCain, you know if you bring up John McCain, he’s gonna litigate John McCain … Every single time, she would communicate and then she would leave dangling this bait, and then he would swim up to the bait and the bait was always a thing that Donald Trump is obsessed with about himself.”

Co-hosts Nicolle Wallace and Joy Reid praised the ABC News moderators for fact checking Trump, without mentioning their lack of fact checks for Harris after she falsely claimed the former president said there were “very fine people on both sides” at the 2017 Charlottesville riot.

