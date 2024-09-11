Mets’ Francisco Lindor Dons Epic Custom Glove During Sept. 11 Game That Honors First Responders

This is pretty damn cool!

The New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays squared off Wednesday, with the game being on the 23rd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. With the Mets being located in New York City, they took the opportunity to honor first responders, with multiple players wearing gear that paid tribute to police officers, firefighters and other emergency personnel. (RELATED: Atlanta Braves Can’t Catch A Break As Team Suffers Yet Another Injury To Elite Superstar (This Time: Reynaldo Lopez))

One of the coolest tributes came from superstar Francisco Lindor, who had a custom glove that epically honored the: New York Police Department (NYPD), Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police Department, New York City Department of Sanitation and New York City Department of Correction.

Lindor’s glove featured the logos and badges that are associated with these NYC-based emergency services, and though it’s meant as a tribute, it’s a nice piece of swagoo too.

Francisco Lindor’s glove today honors first responders (via @Mets) pic.twitter.com/Jq9Uy2jh4z — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) September 11, 2024

Though I would’ve loved to pay my Sept. 11 respects as a Major League Baseball player wearing a dripped out glove, my way of honoring first responders and the 9/11 victims was through my daughters’ homeschool.

They’re both super young (7 and 4), but they’re very intelligent, so I went ahead and made their history class a special 9/11 edition and taught them about everything (this was their first time being introduced). I was very proud of how they soaked it in and digested it, and even more impressed with how “adult-like” they were watching some pretty intense stuff.

I more than accomplished my mission with that, very proud of them.