NFL Pulls In 21 Million Viewers Per Game In Week 1, Breaking Record For Highest Ever

And the NFL just got even bigger … wow!

During their Week 1 games, the National Football League pulled in a mammoth average of 21.0 million television viewers per game. In fact, the numbers are so great that it made history for the shield, with the numbers being the highest ever recorded in the first week of action.

It was announced Wednesday by both the NFL and Nielson that the television per game average, as well as digital platforms, hit a 12% increase from 2023. (RELATED: ‘I Would Have Gave Them An F’: Kyle Van Noy Blasts Chiefs Training Staff For ‘Unprofessional’ Handling Of His Injury)

But those weren’t the only stats the league pulled in. A whopping total of 123 million fans tuned into at least a fraction of one contest, the highest figure they’ve pulled in for a season-opening week since the 2019 campaign.

The most-watched game belonged to NBC, who carried the thriller between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens in the Thursday night opener for the league. That game averaged nearly 30 million viewers at the 29.2 million mark, with that number coming on both television and digital.

The NFL already had a clear dominance over every other sport/league that’s out there, so to see their ratings only increase and break records here in 2024, it’s pretty wild.

I remember saying it a decade ago, and it aged like fine wine: “The NFL is a modern-day Rome with no end in sight.”