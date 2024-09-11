‘Won’t Forgive Myself’: Onlyfans Megastar Says She’s Quitting Platform, Social Media, After It Ruined Her Relationship

OnlyFans superstar Breckie Hill declared she is abandoning the platform after realizing it has damaged her relationship.

The adult-content creator admitted that sharing explicit content online destroyed her relationship with Twitch star Jynxzi, just one day after he went viral for an emotional video addressing his break-up. Hill vowed to leave OnlyFans and said she’s going dark on social media altogether.

“OnlyFans is something that has taken a really big toll on my mental health,” Hill said in her Sept 10 selfie video.

Breckie Hill says she’s quitting onlyfans and social media after breaking up with Jynxzi for his addiction to “adult videos” pic.twitter.com/juMfeLdTR6 — yoxic (@yoxics) September 10, 2024

Hill accepted the brunt of the blame for her relationship falling apart, and admitted she still loves Jynxzi. He claimed that he had stalked women and had a porn addiction while dating Hill, according to a portion of the stream circulating online.

“I have decided to stop OnlyFans. It’s something I definitely should have stopped the second I got into a relationship,” Hill admitted.

“Also knowing that the relationship was public, um, that’s something I won’t forgive myself for,” she said.

Jynxzi cries on stream talking about his breakup with Breckie Hill saying he was stalking girls while having a p*rn addiction in his relationship with Breckie Hill 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/WjZvqYeIuJ — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) September 10, 2024

Hill reflected on how her OnlyFans career affected various aspects of her life.

“When I moved to LA, I kind of just fell down this hole and didn’t even realize what I was doing and it didn’t reflect me as a person at all. And again, that’s not something I will be able to forgive myself for,” she told her fans.

“Nick, the person I was with, I loved him more than I knew I could love someone. He is such an amazing person and, um, I think towards the end of our relationship we both did things to each other that made each other hurt,” she continued.

Hill declared her undying support by saying, “I will be doing nothing but cheering him on from the side and I will always have love for him.”(RELATED: More Girls Than Ever Are Caught In An OnlyFans Trap, But There’s A Way Out)

Hill and Jynxzi have been in an on-and-off relationship since roughly February — and it may have just ended for real this time.