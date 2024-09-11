Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber Breaks MLB Single-Season Record For Leadoff Home Runs, Stood For Over 20 Years

They say it’s always sunny in Philly … I guess so!

Philadelphia Phillies superstar Kyle Schwarber played like a champ for the team Tuesday during their game at Citizens Bank Park. And not just that, but he broke an MLB record that stood for more than 20 years.

In a game that the Phillies won, 9-4, against the Tampa Bay Rays, Schwarber blasted a leadoff home run to kick things off. The homer came off of Tampa Bay starting pitcher Taj Bradley‘s second throw of the evening, and towards right-center field, it flew over 430 feet. The score put the Phillies on the board with an early 1-0 advantage. (RELATED: Rangers’ Jacob deGrom Set To Make His Season Debut Against Mariners After Undergoing Tommy John Surgery)

But this wasn’t just the typical leadoff HR, rather it was Schwarber’s 14th of the campaign, which happened to set a new single-season record in Major League Baseball.

Heading into Tuesday, Schwarber (35 HRs in 2024) was in a tie with New York Yankees legend Alfonso Soriano for the all-time single-season record for leadoff home runs. In 2003, Soriano popped out 38 homers, with 13 of them being leadoffs.

WATCH:

Kyle Schwarber’s record-setting 14th leadoff HR of the season! pic.twitter.com/6GezHoVtw1 — MLB (@MLB) September 10, 2024

I was like most people last night and watched the presidential debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, so I missed the Kyle Schwarber history, and I regret it too. That debate nearly put me to sleep and just reminded me how doomed we are in this country. I love Trump, but it was a terrible performance for him last night, and Kamala is … well … Kamala.

Thank God it’s back to “Big Brother” for the wifey and I tonight.