Reggie Bush Thwarts Attempted Home Invasion: REPORT

Retired football player Reggie Bush reportedly thwarted a home invasion attempt at his Los Angeles area mansion, Tuesday night, according to sources.

The former USC Trojans running back was inside his residence as the frightening incident unfolded, sources told TMZ. The former Heisman Trophy winner allegedly sprung to action as soon as he realized his house was under attack, the outlet reported. Sources close to the situation said Bush shouted loudly at the first inkling of danger and prompted the suspects to flee the scene, according to TMZ.

Sources told TMZ that at least one suspect smashed a window on Bush’s Encino home at approximately 11 p.m.

Police were called to the scene, and found broken glass close to the residence’s rear entrance, according to TMZ. There were reportedly no reports of any injuries at the time that the police report was taken.

It is unclear if a single suspect or multiple suspects allegedly attempted to invade the football player’s home. It’s not known if the alleged attempted home invaders stole anything from the star’s residence, according to TMZ.

Bush purchased the sprawling mansion in 2019 at $5.65 million, the outlet reported. Reports indicate that an alarm system and some surveillance cameras were already installed when the home was purchased, according to TMZ.

Reggie Bush Thwarts Attempted Home Invasion At L.A. Mansion | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/aZIxAuGMur — TMZ (@TMZ) September 11, 2024

It is reported that the entire estate was walled and gated off, which would make it more challenging to gain entrance.

Authorities continue to investigate the alleged attempted home invasion, TMZ reported. (RELATED: Cameras Roll As Armed Robbers Enter Rapper’s Home While His Children Are Inside)

This is just one incident among many burglaries and break-ins that have been plaguing the Los Angeles area in recent months.

Bush has not directly commented on the incident to the outlet.