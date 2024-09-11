ROOKE: Harris Couldn’t Hide Major Blow Trump Landed During Biased Debate

During Tuesday night’s debate, former President Donald Trump exposed a weakness in Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign that she has been desperately trying to hide.

There is no sugarcoating the fact that Trump was fighting from the moment he hit the stage until the debate ended. The moderators asked slighted questions, pushed back on all of his answers, and threw softballs at Harris. ABC wanted Harris to win the debate, as evidenced by the three-on-one battle Trump was in. However, amid the chaos, Trump was able to land a blow against Harris, which she wasn’t prepared for.

While Trump was careless enough to take the bait on Harris’s attacks on his rally size or his respect among international leaders, he found her weaknesses– Pennsylvania, fracking, and guns. The internal polling on these issues must be bad for her, or she wouldn’t have felt the need to defend herself or invoke Polish Americans who live in Pennsylvania, her stance on fracking, or her position on mandatory gun buyback programs.

Trump didn’t win the debate but he didn’t blow it. Harris showed how weak she is in Pennsylvania but looked pretty and had good lines for her base. On net tonight is to Trump’s advantage if the campaign capitalizes on the weakness she showed – especially re: Pennsylvania. — Cernovich (@Cernovich) September 11, 2024

She allowed his comments calling her a Marxist to slide but fiercely defended herself against his attacks on these issues because they are directly concerning to American voters who connect her energy policies to the failing economy. Once he realized these were her weaknesses, he hit her time and time again on her anti-fracking policy.

CNN Undecided Voter: “My life was better when Trump was in office. The economy was better. Inflation was lower. Things were better overall. And now, with Kamala’s administration, things haven’t been so fantastic. She’s saying she can fix the problems that her administration has… pic.twitter.com/J1XWCSJYHB — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) September 11, 2024

Regrettably for Trump, his most compelling arguments of the night were saved for his closing statements. “She’s going to do this, she’s going to do that, she’s going to do all these wonderful things,” Trump said. Why hasn’t she done it? She’s been there for three and a half years. They’ve had three and a half years to fix the border. They’ve had three and a half years to create jobs.”

This was the most powerful framing by Trump in the entire debate, and Independent voters agree: “She’s saying she’s going to this, she’s going to do that. She’s going to do all of these wonderful things. Why hasn’t she done it? She’s had 3.5 years.” pic.twitter.com/IWKAMtvk5h — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 11, 2024

He should have said this many more times early in the night. However, it was better late than never and clearly made a mark on voters. (How Liberal Pollsters Are Recreating The 2016 Wave Of Silent Trump Voters)

Harris’s failure to address the economy in a manner that resonated with voters was a significant misstep. CNN’s post-debate polling revealed that not only did she fail to sway voters on economic issues, she actually lost ground while Trump gained. The debate left more American voters convinced that Trump is better equipped to handle economic matters than Harris.

According to a CNN poll, Kamala Harris has LOST support of voters on who they trust to handle the economy, and Trump has gained pic.twitter.com/PSlgUXpnhB — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 11, 2024

There are definitely areas where Trump needs to improve, like not taking her bait on ego-driven topics and more efficiently landing blows on issues like illegal immigration. However, in the end, he successfully drove home the narrative in voters’ minds that Harris is the same as Biden. She will continue on the path of economic devastation for the middle class, she will continue to drive up energy prices for the sake of climate change, and she will weaken Americans’ safety with anti-gun policies.

This is why Kamala immediately called for a 2nd debate She knows she missed on the issues that matter – economy & immigration Slamming Trump w/talking points that appeal to NYC/LA voters may feel good But those people aren’t deciding the election PA, GA, NV and AZ are https://t.co/vM36ENMnxb — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) September 11, 2024

Shortly after the debate, the Harris campaign said she was up for another one in October. While regime media framed this as her gloating about her obvious win on Tuesday, the reality is she failed to move the needle. They need another crack at the ball because voters are still confused about her economic policies, and she needs another outing to convince them. (ROOKE: Kamala’s Campaign Has Serious Wound Festering That Could Kill Her Election Victory Chances)

This is an opportunity for Trump to learn from his mistakes and hit her in these areas, which are clearly a sore spot for her campaign. The takeaway from Tuesday’s debate is that Pennsylvania is not only in play for Trump but likely leaning toward him.

2024 GENERAL PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION:

FOX News Wisconsin

🟥Trump 50%

🟦Harris 49% RCP Avg: Trump +0.7 Michigan

🟥Trump 49%

🟦Harris 49% RCP Avg: Trump +1.0 Pennsylvania

🟥Trump 49%

🟦Harris 49% RCP Avg: Trump +3.0 Minnesota

🟦Harris 52%

🟥Trump 46% RCP Avg: Harris +8.0… — RealClearPolling (@RCPolling) July 29, 2024

Trump has to understand that if he agrees to another debate with opposition media like the one ABC held Tuesday, he won’t be fighting Harris but her and the moderators. If he avoids the bait and attacks her on the substance, it will be a death blow for her campaign.