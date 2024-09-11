US

South Carolina Rep. Joe Wilson Rushed To Hospital After Collapsing At DC Event

Joe_Wilson_(25508210251)

Wikimedia Commons/Public/Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0

Mark Tanos Contributor
Republican South Carolina Rep. Joe Wilson was hospitalized after collapsing Tuesday night at an event in Washington, D.C, his office announced.

The 77-year-old congressman, who has represented South Carolina’s 2nd District since 2001, was at a Ukrainian Independence Day celebration when he fell ill, according to Politico. He received immediate medical assistance from a doctor in attendance before being transported to a local hospital.

Wilson’s son, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, confirmed his father’s condition via X.

“Doctors have confirmed to us that he has experienced stroke-like symptoms. I was able to speak with him moments ago and I am incredibly thankful that he is stable and being monitored by medical professionals,” Alan wrote. Wilson’s wife was by his side at the hospital.

Members of South Carolina’s congressional delegation offered their support following the news.

“Praying for a full and speedy recovery for my friend,” Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott said.

Rep. Nancy Mace also expressed support, writing, “Spoke to his family tonight. Prayers up for a speedy recovery – as fast as humanly possible! Go Joe!”

Earlier in the day, Wilson had taken part in votes on the House floor and was seen joking with reporters, NBC News reported. Wilson recently returned from a series of international trips as part of his role as Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on the Middle East, North Africa and Central Asia.