Mike Johnson Puts Latest Spending Bill On Ice After GOP Reps Revolt

Republican Speaker Mike Johnson pulled his funding bill from the floor vote schedule to “build consensus” after several Republican lawmakers came out against the measure, he said during a press conference on Wednesday.

Johnson will delay the vote on the funding bill to “work through the weekend” to consolidate support after several Republicans confirmed they will vote against the bill, citing both national security and fiscal concerns. The continuing resolution (CR), which had a separate measure attached to it requiring proof of citizenship for voter registration, saw push back from nearly a dozen lawmakers within the GOP. (RELATED: ‘Outrageous Partisan Poison Pills’: Dems Threaten To Torpedo GOP’s Gov’t Funding Bill Targeting Noncitizen Voting)

“I want any member of Congress, in either party, to explain to the American people why we should not ensure that only US citizens are voting the US.,” Johnson said during the press conference. “We’re going to work on that issue around the clock, because we have an obligation to be able to do it, and that’s what the fight is.”

The vote had originally been set for Wednesday afternoon.

Republican Reps. Beth Van Duyne of Texas, Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Wesley Hunt of Texas, Greg Steube of Florida, Jim Banks of Indiana, Tim Burchett of Tennessee, Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Matt Rosendale of Montana, Cory Mills of Florida and House Armed Services Chair Mike Rogers had all confirmed their opposition to the CR.

“I believe we’ll get there,” Johnson continued. “People have concerns about all sorts of things. That’s how the process works, and sometimes it takes a little more time.” (RELATED: Over 140 Dems Vote Against DC Bill Repealing Law Allowing Non-Citizens To Vote)

The SAVE Act, which was spearheaded by Republican Rep. Chip Roy, passed the House in July with five Democrats defecting and voting alongside 216 Republicans in support of the bill.

“We have two obligations right now,” Johnson said during the press conference. “Congress has a lot of responsibility, but two primary obligations. Responsibly fund the government and make sure that our elections are free, fair and secure, and that’s important.”

