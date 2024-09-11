Rays’ Edwin Uceta, Kevin Cash Both Land Suspensions For Sparking Up Near Brawl Against Phillies

Major League Baseball has handed out their punishments!
It was announced Wednesday by MLB that Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Edwin Uceta has been suspended for three games and hit with an undisclosed fine after he intentionally threw a pitch at Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos.
The incident took place in the bottom of the eighth inning during Tuesday’s 9-4 victory for the Phils, with each dugout and bullpen emptying completely in a moment that hit a boiling point at Citizens Bank Park. (RELATED: Mets’ Francisco Lindor Dons Epic Custom Glove During Sept. 11 Game That Honors First Responders)
Tampa manager Kevin Cash was also given a suspension of one game, with that being served Wednesday. He was also handed a fine. His punishments were due to the actions of Uceta.
Uceta’s suspension kicked off Wednesday as well, and on top of that, was eventually cut to just two games from the original three. With this being the case, Uceta will be able to rejoin the Rays in Cleveland this Friday. Tampa Bay will be a pitcher short until then.
— Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) September 11, 2024
I get why Edwin Uceta was suspended, but why did Kevin Cash get a one-game ban?
That doesn’t make any sense to me whatsoever, especially when there’s been suspension after suspension in the past that hasn’t included a skipper. What nonsense.