Taylor Swift Finally Breaks Silence, Endorses Kamala Harris

Taylor Swift finally broke her silence Tuesday night and endorsed Kamala Harris for president following her debate against former President Donald Trump.

Swift, a self-proclaimed “Childless Cat Lady,” took to Instagram at 11 p.m. to announce she will cast her vote for Harris in the 2024 election.

“Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most. As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country,” Swift began in the caption of a photo of herself holding her cat.

Swift pointed to her concern over AI-generated images of herself endorsing Trump and “the dangers of spreading misinformation” as reasons for going public with her decision. Trump’s Aug. 18 “Swifties For Trump” post featured four images, one being an AI-generated photo of Swift in patriotic attire with the text “Taylor Wants You To VOTE For Donald Trump.”

Trump just issued a response to the viral movement “Swifties For Trump,” saying he ACCEPTS the Taylor Swift fans now voting for him pic.twitter.com/mAyVmsIhnU — George (@BehizyTweets) August 18, 2024

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them,” Swift wrote. “I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.” (RELATED: Donald Trump Singles Out Brittany Mahomes For ‘So Strongly Defending’ Him)

Swift encouraged her followers to do their own research, to register to vote and to vote early. She emphasized that “the choice is yours to make.”