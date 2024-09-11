TikTok Star Bobby Graves Collapses And Dies After Disneyland Half Marathon

Beloved TikTok figure Bobby Graves, known by his moniker “Caleb,” died Sunday moments after completing Disneyland’s Halloween Half Marathon.

Anaheim Police said Graves clutched his chest and collapsed at roughly 7 a.m., just as he crossed the finish line, according to People. The avid long-distance runner had shared a video to TikTok the night before the race, telling fans he was “marginally worried” about the event, as he described the crushing effects of the heat wave currently plaguing California.

Graves was just 35 years old.

“Fire and rescue personnel were right there on the scene,” Anaheim Police Sgt. Matt Sutter told People. He noted the proximity of the first responders at the time of Graves’ collapse, saying that, “Emergency services could not have been there any faster” to aid the social media star.

Sutter said medics “performed life-saving measures” on Graves before he was rushed to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to People. Sutter stated Graves had no known medical conditions in advance of the marathon and managed to finish the 13.1-mile race in under two hours.

“The race started at 5 a.m.. I don’t know what start wave he was in, but he crossed the finish line at approximately 7 a.m.,” Sutter said, before noting that he made “really good time.”

Southern California has been contending with triple-digit heat waves. Anaheim hit a high of 107 degrees by mid-day Sunday.

Graves detailed the intense heat in the video shared to social media the day before his death. He told fans he passed out from heat exhaustion after a short walk with his dog. “This heat is no joke,” he said in the video.

“I grew up in Texas, I know what heat is like but the UV exposure with the heat in Southern California is its own kind of beast,” Graves told his fanbase.

Some of his haunting last words shared to TikTok included him saying, “I really hope I get through the race tomorrow morning.”

Friends and family have taken to Facebook to share condolence messages.

“It is with great sadness that on behalf of the Graves family that mine should announce the passing of Caleb Graves this morning. He will surely be missed by both of those close to him, and to his family,” Graves’ friend Zane Drury wrote.

Disneyland Resort spokesperson Jessica Good told KTLA the park is “deeply saddened by this tragic loss, and our hearts are with Caleb’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.” (RELATED: Police Find ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Voice Actor Peter Renaday Dead During Welfare Check)

Orange County Coroner’s Office will likely determine Graves’ official cause of death later in September.