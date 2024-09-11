You’ll Never Guess How Much Tom Cruise Was Paid For Complex Olympic Stunt

LA28 president Casey Wasserman revealed the price tag associated with locking in Tom Cruise for his epic Olympic stunt routine, and you’ll never guess how much he earned.

Cruise stole the spotlight at the 2024 Paris Olympics closing ceremony, and we now know how much he was paid to pull off his epic stunts. The daredevil actor earned absolutely nothing — he participated in the high-risk, elaborately orchestrated performance without receiving a paycheck at all, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Wasserman reportedly revealed the behind-the-scenes details at the CNBC and Boardroom: Game Plan panel in Santa Monica.

Wasserman discussed the backstory of how the situation unfolded. He told the panel he didn’t believe they’d ever be able to secure Cruise for the gig, noting that he didn’t think they’d be able to meet the famous actor’s financial demands, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“The best part of the story is we pitched on a Zoom and the original idea was a person in the stadium as a stunt double,” Wasserman reportedly said.

“We’re like, well, there’s no way we’re getting this. We’re going to get four hours of filming time. We’ll do the thing that the L.A. with the Hollywood sign, he’ll hand the thing off and he’s done. Maybe we’ll get the other stuff and the rest will be just a stunt double,” he noted, the outlet reported.

“About five minutes into the presentation [Tom Cruise] goes, ‘I’m in. But I’m only doing it if I get to do everything,'” he said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Wasserman reportedly recalled producer and live TV professional Ben Winston telling him that this scenario was unlikely to work out.

“He says, ‘Don’t get too excited. He loves doing this stuff but when his team realizes how many shooting days it’s going to be and rehearsals, this is never happening,'” he said, the outlet reported

Much to his surprise, everything reportedly came together seamlessly, and it was no easy feat.

Cruise refused a paycheck, Wasserman reportedly said. but managed to pull off a significant performance.

“He finished filming Mission: Impossible at 6 p.m. in London, got right on a plane. He landed in L.A. at 4 a.m., and filmed the scene where he pulls onto a military plane,” Wasserman said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“In L.A., he does two jumps out of the thing. He didn’t like the first one, so he did a second jump. Then he helicoptered from Palmdale to the Hollywood sign, filmed from 1 until 5, helicoptered to Burbank Airport and flew back to London,” he reportedly told the panel. (RELATED: Gina Gershon Describes Sex Scene With Tom Cruise That Took An Unexpected Turn)

At the Olympics, Cruise jumped off the Stade du France, landed inside the stadium and strode through a throng of people to obtain the Olympic flag from Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and Simone Biles. The actor then drove out into Paris atop his motorcycle and made his way to a plane near the Eiffel Tower. The pre-recoded Hollywood sign segment was then played.