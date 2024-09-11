‘We Want The Truth’: Jim Acosta Constantly Interrupts Guest Trying To Explain Trump’s Abortion Position

CNN anchor Jim Acosta on Wednesday persistently prevented guest Bryan Lanza from answering his question about former President Donald Trump’s abortion stance.

Trump, during the Tuesday night ABC News debate, did not commit to vetoing a national abortion ban if reelected, but said he would not sign a federal prohibition on the procedure. Acosta questioned Lanza, a former Trump campaign deputy communications director, on “CNN Newsroom with Jim Acosta” about the former president’s position, but cut him off multiple times and accused him of not telling “the truth.” (RELATED: Kamala Harris Used To Think Border Wall Was ‘Un-American.’ Now She Supports It.)

WATCH:

Jim Acosta Constantly Interrupts Guest Trying To Explain Trump’s Abortion Position pic.twitter.com/NHWYUxFXpP — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 11, 2024

“Bryan … I did want to ask you about that because Trump called his answer on abortion ‘perfect.’ But when moderators pressed him on whether he would veto a national abortion ban, he refused to answer,” Acosta said.

Lanza said he believes Trump has already asserted he would not sign a national abortion ban, but Acosta interrupted his answer as he attempted to discuss the former president’s debate remarks. The CNN anchor repeated his assertion that Trump did not answer whether he would veto a national abortion ban during the debate.

“I was answering the question, Jim. Thank you for giving me the opportunity,” Lanza said before Acosta cut him off again, saying, “Well, if you’re not going to answer the question, I am going to jump in, Bryan.”

“I’m about to answer the question but you keep on jumping. When I say I’m about to answer the question, that’s the time you let me answer the question,” Lanza retorted. “As I was saying and trying to answer your deeply thought out question, I think what he was trying to say last night and I think what he has said is, like, listen, he goes, ‘The country does not support late-term abortion. I think 91% of the country feels late-term abortion is a horrific thing.”

Acosta then interrupted again to fact-check Lanza, as well as Trump’s claim during the debate that some Democratic states allow for late-term abortions and for babies to be killed after a botched abortion.

“Let me finish my answer, Jim,” Lanza said. “I understand you don’t want to hear it ’cause it’s inconvenient, but I’m still going to answer.”

“Well, Brian, if you’re not going to tell the truth, I’ve got to jump in, I’m sorry,” Acosta responded.

Lanza asked Acosta if he really wants “the truth” and an answer to his query.

“We want the truth, yeah” Acosta said.

“I’m trying to give you the truth with an explanation, but you constantly keep interrupting, which leads me to believe you don’t want to hear the answer ’cause it’s inconvenient to you,” Lanza said. “So for the fourth time, I’m going to try to answer this question.”

The former Trump campaign deputy communications director then gave an extensive explanation about Trump’s stance on abortion being a states rights issue. He also suggested there will never be a national abortion ban and Trump does not support one.

“This ain’t C-SPAN, Bryan. And when I ask you a question … why he didn’t say whether he would veto it, you can’t just go on and on forever,” Acosta said.

