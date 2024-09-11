Two Ladies Show Up To Work. Former Co-Worker Allegedly Sets Them On Fire While They’re Inside Car

A man allegedly set two Detroit women on fire while they were inside a vehicle Monday morning.

The women were sent to Detroit Receiving Hospital after the attack and suffered burns on their shoulder, neck, face and torso regions, according to Detroit Fire Department Fire Investigation Division Chief Dennis Richardson, WXYZ Detroit reported.

The suspect was transported to the hospital with “minor injuries,” according to the outlet.

The alleged attack reportedly occurred shortly after 6 a.m after the women arrived at work.

The suspect allegedly poured gas from outside the vehicle and then allegedly set it on fire, Richardson told the Detroit outlet.

An investigation is underway after two women were doused with gasoline and set on fire after they arrived at work in Detroit on Monday morning. https://t.co/Xoo12Tepcz — WXYZ Detroit (@wxyzdetroit) September 9, 2024

One witness, Thomas Saldana, claimed the alleged attacker was a former coworker and that two other people held the suspect down until police arrived at the scene.

“I heard some ladies screaming … I seen the inside of her car was engulfed in flames,” Saldana said. He explained that he “knocked [the suspect] off of his bike” and two other people tackled the suspected attacker.

Fire officials stated police are now investigating the attack, WXYZ Detroit reported. The Caller reached out to the Detroit Police Department but at the time of publication has not heard back.

“It was unnecessarily violent and vicious,” Richardson said. “I think the citizens of this city are tired of this type of action. I know I am.”