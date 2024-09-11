Undecided Voter Tells NBC News She’s Leaving Door Open To Voting For Trump Despite Calling Him ‘Racist’

An undecided Pennsylvania voter told NBC News during a Wednesday segment that she hasn’t ruled out casting a ballot for former President Donald Trump despite believing he is “racist.”

Vice President Kamala Harris and Trump are currently tied in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania, according to the RealClearPolling average. NBC News’ Kate Snow spoke to undecided Pennsylvania voters following Trump’s Tuesday debate against Harris, during which Lynne Kelleher said she considers Trump “racist” but might vote for him because she thinks he will improve her financial situation. (RELATED: Kamala Harris Used To Think Border Wall Was ‘Un-American.’ Now She Supports It.)

“Underneath, the not so thin veneer of Donald Trump, I think he’s a racist, somewhat of a bigot,” Kelleher said.

Snow said her answer seems to suggest she “cannot possibly vote for Donald Trump.”

“I know,” Kelleher responded. “It comes down to, do you vote your pocketbook or do you vote your morals?”

Kelleher told Snow at the beginning of the segment that she feels “more favorably towards” Harris than Trump after the debate, but that she is still undecided on who she will vote for in November.

Over 55% of voters strongly believe Trump would handle the economy better than Harris, according to a Sunday New York Times/Siena College poll conducted from Sept. 3 to Sept. 6. Moreover, 21% of voters asserted the economy was their main concern for the November election.

Some Pennsylvania voters featured on CNN and CBS News panels commended Trump’s debate performance while criticizing Harris. A female voter on the CNN panel said she was undecided before the debate and believes Trump won the face-off, asserting that she was uncertain of whether she can trust Harris’ claims that she can solve the issues that Americans have experienced under her administration.

“We’re in an incredibly unique situation where we’ve had both of the candidates in office before, and we’ve gotten to see what they would do and when facts come to facts, my life was better when Trump was in office,” she said. “The economy was higher, inflation was lower, things were better overall. And now with Kamala’s administration, things haven’t been so fantastic.”

CNN senior data reporter Harry Enten warned on Monday that if Harris fails to reestablish her lead over Trump in Pennsylvania, it could cost her the election.

“All right, so Kamala Harris wins the electoral college when she wins the commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” Enten said.

“But let’s take Pennsylvania out of Kamala Harris’ column and put ’em into Donald Trump’s column. Again with the betting favorites with Trump taking Pennsylvania, what happens when we turn Pennsylvania red? Well, take a look here,” he said. “Donald Trump wins in the Electoral College, 287 electoral votes to Kamala Harris’ 251 electoral votes. So that is why I say it is pivotal.”

