The 2024 MTV Awards Delivered Another Epic Fail

MTV reminded us how annoying award shows are, and delivered new reasons to hate them even more.

The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards aired Wednesday, marking a snooze-fest of weird outfits and lackluster performances. There once was a time when talented singers collided with entertaining dancers and created magic on stage — but that has clearly come and gone. It has been replaced with talentless, trampy artists that shake their asses to distract from their severe lack of actual singing skills, and outfits that dare to bare more- and epically fail.

#MeganTheeStallion really knows how to recreate that iconic Britney Spears look but said she really doesn’t know that snake too well 🐍 pic.twitter.com/X3kiseLJyj — What’s Trending (@WhatsTrending) September 12, 2024

MTV destroyed any hope of producing a good show when they invited Megan Thee Stallion to host the event. She barely filled the hosting position, was far too into-herself, and polluted the show with way more Megan than any of us needed.

Megan Thee Stallion leaned right into her failures when she stepped on stage in a racy green bikini top with a teal skirt tied to metallic shorts and a real python wrapped around her neck. This was intended to be an attempt at paying homage to Britney Spears’ epic 2001 appearance, but all it did was remind us how much Megan truly sucks.

She wasn’t able to handle the python that was wrapped around her, and failed at playing it cool. She looked incredibly nervous, then just called it and gave up. “Okay!” she said. “Stop the music, stop the music. I’m just playing, come get this snake!” she shouted. The snake was removed as she continued, “I don’t know this snake, this snake don’t know me.” Megan Thee Stallion let out a scream that demonstrated her fear level was very real. Nobody can recreate Spears’ moment on the MTV VMA stage – especially not Megan.

Addison Rae should have not even bothered to come to the #VMAs pic.twitter.com/v6tpXGPPc2 — Pop Relate (@PopRelate) September 11, 2024

Addison Rae provided a much-needed distraction when she showed up in granny-panties, a weirdly shaped floppy bra, and a tutu that made it look like Victoria’s Secret angel wings were sprouting out of her ass. This weirdly deconstructed ballerina outfit made her look trashy and was matched with a strange, ditsy-toned voice that we haven’t heard from Rae before, and hope to never be exposed to again.

She was showing off the back off her gown at the time, but clearly still heard the not-so-polite request from photographer row — and, as we know, Chappell doesn’t play. She snapped her head around and yelled, “You shut the f*** up!!!”

Chappel Roan got into a fiery exchange with a photographer after he shouted something at her while she was on the red carpet at the UBS Arena in New York. She stopped her awkward attempts at posing just long enough to scold him. “You shut the fuck up!” she shouted. (RELATED: Nicole Kidman Abandons Award Ceremony To Handle Family Tragedy)

There were some highlights in the show, including an epic performance by Eminem that nodded to his Slim Shady days, and reminded fans that it’s supposed to be skills that are highlighted on the stage, not bare asses. Lenny Kravitz added his undisputed rock energy to the show alongside Quavo. They blew the roof off the building with a stellar performance of “Are You Gonna Go My Way,” “Fly,” and “Human.”