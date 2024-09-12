Chad McQueen, Actor From Original ‘Karate Kid,’ Dead At 63

Chad McQueen, the actor behind Dutch in the “Karate Kid'” films, died Wednesday at the age of 63.

McQueen’s attorney, Arthur Barens, said the famous actor died at his Palm Desert, California ranch due to organ failure, according to TMZ. The beloved actor wad surrounded by loved ones and close companions as he passed, including Arthur, his wife Jeanie Galbraith, Chase McQueen and Madison McQueen, his children according to The Mirror.

Sources close to McQueen reported that he suffered an injury in recent years that led to serious organ failure and eventually caused his death, according to TMZ.

The nature of the injury and circumstances around the incident that caused it were not publicly shared.

McQueen was most recognized for his role as Dutch in the 1984 classic “The Karate Kid,” and he returned to reprise his role in the 1986 sequel, “The Karate Kid II.” He did not return for the final season of “Cobra Kai,” according to TMZ.

The actor tended to gravitate toward roles that centered around martial arts, and had a passion for action-packed films. His other acting credits include a starring role in the 1993 film “Firepower,” as well as his roles in “Red Line,” “Martial Law,” Surface to Air” and “Death Ring.”

In addition to his skills in front of a camera, McQueen was also an avid, professional auto racer, according to TMZ. He reportedly competed in a variety of racing competitions, the Baja 1000 and Motocross among them. He took home the trophy at the World Mini Grand Prix at 12 years old, the outlet reported.

He was the only son of actor and racecar driver Steve McQueen, and famously sat on his father’s lap behind the wheel of a Porsche 917 as the car reportedly hit speeds of 100 mph in 1971 when he was a kid.

Barens said he recalls McQueen as “a one of a kind guy and will be missed,” according to TMZ. (RELATED: TikTok Star Bobby Graves Collapses And Dies After Disneyland Half Marathon)

Fans and loved ones are paying tribute to the star on social media by sharing loving words and shared experiences.