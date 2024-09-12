Singer Tells Photographer To ‘Shut The F**k Up’ On Red Carpet For MTV Video Music Awards

Singer Chappell Roan told a photographer to “shut the fuck up” Wednesday at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Roan was captured on camera, getting her dress adjusted by a handler — arguably one of the most dystopian practices still in existence in Hollywood — when a photographer nearby told someone to “shut the fuck up.” The singer appears to think the photographer may have been speaking to her, quickly turned around, pointed at the person (off camera) and aggressively screamed, “you shut the fuck up!”

But apparently that wasn’t enough. Roan then turned and said, “No. Not me, bitch,” while continuing to point at the photographer who really didn’t seem to be speaking to her.

Singer Tells Press To ‘Shut The F*** Up’pic.twitter.com/xhvh6eZT77 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 12, 2024

Listen, I am the first woman to stand up for myself, particularly if I’m spoken to in a way that I don’t like. But I’m also guilty, like Roan, of getting stuff wrong. The only response when you make a mistake like this is to apologize to the person, which doesn’t seem to be something Roan is interested in doing. (RELATED: The 2024 MTV Awards Delivered Another Epic Fail)

“It’s quite overwhelming and quite scary. I think for someone who gets … a lot of … anxiety around people yelling at you … the carpet is horrifying,” Roan told Entertainment Tonight following the incident.

“And I need to- I yelled back. I yelled back! You don’t get to yell at me like that!”

Again, it really doesn’t seem like the photographer was speaking to Roan at all. Perhaps no one told her this and that’s why she hasn’t apologized? (RELATED: Met Gala Proves Celebrities Are Becoming Pointless And Stupid … Except For Jack Harlow)

Then again, if you choose a career that puts you in the public eye, you don’t get to make demands like Roan’s for other people’s behavior. Just because she’s a celebrity right now doesn’t mean it is other people’s responsibility to change for her.

Red carpets and major events are always going to be loud, intense places. If she doesn’t like it, then she just shouldn’t go.