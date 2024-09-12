Radio host Charlamagne Tha God on Thursday said President Joe Biden wearing a pro-former President Donald Trump hat on Wednesday undermines his backing of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Biden briefly donned the red “Trump 2024” hat to represent “bipartisan unity” during an event acknowledging first responders affected by the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack, White House senior deputy press secretary Andrew Bates posted on X. Charlamagne, on “The Breakfast Club,” awarded Biden “Donkey of the Day” arguing that wearing the hat could damage Harris‘ campaign against Trump. (RELATED: Kamala Harris Used To Think Border Wall Was ‘Un-American.’ Now She Supports It.)

WATCH:

‘Terrible Messaging’: Charlamagne Says Biden Wearing Trump Hat ‘Doesn’t Seem Like A Show Of Support For’ Harris pic.twitter.com/6uVlVW5JLA — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 12, 2024

“A day after your vice president has a phenomenal debate against the former president of the United States of America, Donald Trump, you, Mr. President, decided to put on a hat that says ‘Trump 2024.’ Now, I’m not the highest grade of weed in the dispensary, but that doesn’t seem like a show of support for your vice president to me,” Charlamagne said. “This race is going to be tight, okay? This race can be swung by just the tiniest fraction of votes, which won’t fare well for the Democrats because Trump is going to challenge the results of the election.”

“So, when you know you need that kind of turnout, why as the sitting president would you wear a hat in support of a person who is the op of your running mate? He is an op in regards to your administration. You, President Biden, you call him a threat to democracy,” he added. “Okay, if he’s a threat to democracy, why are you wearing paraphernalia that supports him being president in 2024? You said you did it as a gesture of unity. You can’t call someone a threat to democracy and then wear their paraphernalia and want to be unified with them. Okay, nobody who opposed Nazis would ever wear something with a swastika on it.”

Charlemagne said the picture of Biden wearing the hat is going viral and that it will be used in advertising. He also noted how the Trump campaign thanked Biden for “the support” in an X post featuring the image of the president.

Moreover, the radio host read another Trump campaign post featuring a video of Biden in the hat with a caption that states, “Kamala did so bad in last night’s debate, Joe Biden just put on a Trump hat.”

“This is why you gotta keep Joe Biden in the basement, alright? We not going back … Joe Biden represents the regime that simply doesn’t have the courage to stand up to the bullies. A day after we watched the VP bully the bully, the president of the United States of America is back trying to get along with the bully,” Charlamagne said. “He wants a gesture of unity with the bully. That’s terrible messaging. Let me tell you something, President Biden. If Donald Trump gets back in office, he’s putting you in jail.”

