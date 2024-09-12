Team Europe’s Charley Hull Manages To Win America’s Heart After She Borrowed A Lighter From A Fan For A Cigarette

Charley Hull: an American icon who happens to be British.

Here in the 2024 edition of the Solheim Cup, the United States is hosting Team Europe with the tournament being held at Gainesville, Virginia’s Robert Trent Jones Golf Club.

With the history being what it is in this event (and more recently in particular), a lot of people are expecting the American crowd to be a bit hostile toward the Europeans as the U.S. pursues their first victory since 2017. This is especially true due to the fact that the tournament is in Virginia — you know, the first colony, the birthplace of 1776 and the beginning of Great Britain getting their asses kicked! (RELATED: It’s Official: The United States Men’s Soccer Program Has Hired Mauricio Pochettino As Manager)

Oh yeah, you better believe the hostility is present from Americans.

But LPGA superstar Charley Hull … She might get a pass after her legendary action Thursday. During play, she walked right over to the fans (knowing they’re clearly against her) and borrowed a lighter from one of them so she could light up her cigarette.

What an icon.

WATCH:

Charley Hull just borrowed a lighter from a fan at the Solheim Cup💀 pic.twitter.com/K0pbUoY0vQ — Gabby Herzig (@GabbyHerzig) September 12, 2024

Brilliant, just absolutely brilliant … the kind of brilliance that we’ve come to expect from Charley Hull.

And I hope they show this on the replay today on the Golf Channel, which by the way, I’m totally excited to watch the Solheim Cup this weekend.

I just don’t know how much football is gonna let me …