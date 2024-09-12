“CNN News Central” co-host Sara Sidner admitted Thursday that voters still did not know much about Vice President Kamala Harris’ policy proposals.

Harris and former President Donald Trump debated Tuesday night at an event moderated by ABC News hosts David Muir and Linsey Davis, where she avoided discussing policy positions in detail. Sidner questioned Politico reporter Meredith McGraw about whether Harris needed to do more to flesh out policy positions. (RELATED: Biden-Harris Cabinet Secretary Claims ‘Punishing Schedule’ Makes It Impossible For Kamala To Answer Questions)

“Meridith, when you are looking at this race and you sort of see some of the things that are being done, does she, Kamala Harris, need to do more to explain to the public what her policies are?” Sidner asked McGraw. “Because that’s the thing that keeps coming up in polling as well, that people don’t really know what her policies are all about.”

WATCH:

CNN Host Says Voters ‘Don’t Really Know’ Kamala Harris’ Policy Proposals pic.twitter.com/80pK7WJv2C — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 12, 2024

Harris has reportedly backed away from left-wing positions she held during her campaign for the 2020 Democratic Party nomination for president primarily through statements by campaign aides to reporters. She posted an “issues” section on her campaign website, but it appeared to be a cut-and-paste from the reelection site for President Joe Biden.

“Well, that’s one of the big questions that a lot of voters have. What are her policies? How is she going to try to differentiate herself from President Biden? And who is Kamala Harris? You know a lot of voters know Donald Trump, know who he is, and one of the goals of the Harris campaign has been trying to introduce her to the public and help the public understand who she is, what her story is,” McGraw told Sidner. “And that’s something we saw on the debate stage, you know her talking about her upbringing and trying to help voters get where she’s coming from. But, you know, for the Harris campaign, they’re really going to have to try to articulate, I think, more clearly to voters exactly what some of her policy points are as she gets out there on the campaign trail.”

“And we know from the campaign that she’s going to be doing more interviews, something we haven’t seen her do a lot of in the past weeks, and that she’s going to be really trying to expand on her outreach to voters that have questions about who she is and what her policies are,” McGraw continued. (RELATED: ‘A Conversation About Flip-Flopping’: Harris Faulkner Grills Dem Guest Over Kamala Backing Away From Plastic Straw Ban)

During the debate, Harris did nothing to address her changes of position on energy issues, notably on hydraulic fracturing, or “fracking,” which she wanted to ban during her campaign for the 2020 Democratic nomination for president. She also did not address how she changed her position on mandatory gun buybacks, banning plastic straws, establishing a single-payer health care system or Trump’s border wall.

Aside from an Aug. 29 interview with CNN host Dana Bash alongside Democratic Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota, Harris has not granted a sit-down interview or press conference since Biden announced he was ending his reelection bid July 21.

Harris currently leads Trump by 1.3% in the RealClearPolling average of polls from August 22 to September 11, with her lead growing to 1.9% when Green Party candidate Dr. Jill Stein, Libertarian Party candidate Chase Oliver and independent candidate Cornel West are included in surveys.

