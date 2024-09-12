US

Police Arrest Man For Allegedly Shooting Teenager In Face After Students Tried To Take Homecoming Pictures

Colorado’s Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) announced Tuesday on social media that they arrested a 38-year-old male for allegedly shooting a 17-year-old teenager in the face.

Deputies were dispatched to the scene on reports of trespassing by two teenagers, JCSO said. When they arrived at the scene, police found  “a juvenile male bleeding heavily from his face, as a second juvenile applied pressure to his friend’s wounds with a t-shirt.”


The police observed that the alleged shooter, Brent Metz, was standing by the boys when they arrived. The victim alleged to the deputies that Metz “shot him through the windshield of his car.” The victim added that he and his friend were only there “to see if they could use this location to take homecoming pictures” and tried without success to find the homeowner of the property to give them their blessing. The victim was then taken to the hospital, JCSO said. (RELATED: High School Student Arrested After Allegedly Gunning Down Classmate In Bathroom, Officials Say)

The sheriff’s office claimed that the weapon allegedly used by Metz to shoot the teen was discovered inside of the 38-year-old’s truck. Police arrested for 1st degree assault, two counts of felony menacing, two counts of reckless endangerment and illegal discharge of a weapon.