Editorial

‘We’re Coming For Revenge’: Colorado State Players Are Talking Straight Up Disrespectful Ish About Deion Sanders & Co.

BOULDER, CO - SEPTEMBER 17: wide receiver Tory Horton #14 of the Colorado State Rams appears to be tackled by offensive lineman Oliver Jervis #73 after a catch in the first overtime period against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field on September 17, 2023 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Saturday is gonna be fun as hell!

It’s been one hell of a week for the Colorado State Rams. Not only is it a rivalry week with Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes being on the schedule, but they also received an invitation from the Pac-12 to join their conference. And from the looks of it, some of their players’ egos skyrocketed!

With Saturday’s Rocky Mountain Showdown between Colorado State and Colorado ahead, Rams quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi and wide receiver Tory Horton (the two best players on CSU) decided to shoot off a warning at the Buffs. And not just that, but they got outright disrespectful! (RELATED: Pac-12 Bringing In Four Mountain West Colleges In Attempted Rebuild: REPORT)

The in-state rivalry matchup was an absolute classic last season, with Coach Prime and the boys getting the victory in a double overtime thriller. But Fowler-Nicolosi and Horton got theirs as they absolutely cooked Colorado’s defense, and holding the lead at one point in the fourth quarter, the Rams almost pulled off a crazy upset.

Well, Fowler-Nicolosi and Horton are back in Colorado‘s lives, and they’re issuing a blunt shot regarding Saturday’s game: “We’re coming for revenge.”

WATCH:

So much popcorn will be eaten Saturday …