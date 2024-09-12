‘We’re Coming For Revenge’: Colorado State Players Are Talking Straight Up Disrespectful Ish About Deion Sanders & Co.

Saturday is gonna be fun as hell!

It’s been one hell of a week for the Colorado State Rams. Not only is it a rivalry week with Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes being on the schedule, but they also received an invitation from the Pac-12 to join their conference. And from the looks of it, some of their players’ egos skyrocketed!

With Saturday’s Rocky Mountain Showdown between Colorado State and Colorado ahead, Rams quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi and wide receiver Tory Horton (the two best players on CSU) decided to shoot off a warning at the Buffs. And not just that, but they got outright disrespectful! (RELATED: Pac-12 Bringing In Four Mountain West Colleges In Attempted Rebuild: REPORT)

The in-state rivalry matchup was an absolute classic last season, with Coach Prime and the boys getting the victory in a double overtime thriller. But Fowler-Nicolosi and Horton got theirs as they absolutely cooked Colorado’s defense, and holding the lead at one point in the fourth quarter, the Rams almost pulled off a crazy upset.

Well, Fowler-Nicolosi and Horton are back in Colorado‘s lives, and they’re issuing a blunt shot regarding Saturday’s game: “We’re coming for revenge.”

WATCH:

“We should have murdered them guys …we’re coming for revenge” “We’ll see how far instagram followers gets them” Here’s what CSU’s Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi and Tory Horton had to say about last year’s Rocky Mountain Showdown and the upcoming game against CU: pic.twitter.com/51ZBPyigpf — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) September 12, 2024

So much popcorn will be eaten Saturday …