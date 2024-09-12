‘Such Debauchery’: Michigan Couple’s Explicit Driveway Sex Act Caught On Camera

A Michigan family’s Ring doorbell caught a couple performing an explicit daytime sex act in their driveway, FOX2 reported Wednesday.

The couple chose to park in a random driveway in Farmington Hills in full view of neighbors before disrobing and getting busy, according to FOX2.

The family’s 13-year-old son, who was waiting for a package, allegedly got a clear look at the act on his cellphone’s Ring app while he was at school, FOX2 reported. (RELATED: Community Says Public Sex Acts Are Getting Out Of Control)

Tonight on The Edge at 11 on @FOX2News pic.twitter.com/cGe4WhN7f6 — Jessica Dupnack (@DupnackTV) September 12, 2024

“I’m angry that my child had to see such debauchery,” the boy’s mother, identified only as Samantha, told FOX2. “I felt violated.”

Video shows the couple getting out of their car after backing into the driveway. The man and woman then begin to get undressed while at the same time apparently setting up their cell phones to record the deed.

“He pulls his genitalia out and it appears he puts a condom on. And then they have both of their cell phones set up in front of them,” Samantha told the outlet.

At one point, a truck pulls slowly by the driveway and the couple makes no effort to put their clothes back on or get out of view.

The woman stood out in the open bottomless for over a minute, according to FOX2 journalists, who said they counted the seconds.

Samantha told FOX2 she was trying to put a positive spin on the episode by telling her son this is not how rational adults act. She is still angry that the couple forced her to address an issue with her son that she “wasn’t ready to deal with yet.”

Police, who think it is likely this couple will repeat their lewd actions, have asked anybody who recognizes the couple’s “fronts, or their backs” to call them, FOX2 reported.

Samantha summed up the incident by stating, “Your home is your safe space and I don’t feel like my home is my safe space anymore.”