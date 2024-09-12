DCNF Reporter Says Trump Cat Memes Are Blowing Up In Dems’ Faces, Forcing Media To Cover Harris’ Role In Border Crisis

A Daily Caller News Foundation reporter said Thursday that viral cat memes involving former President Donald Trump were forcing the media to cover the border crisis and Vice President Kamala Harris’ role in it.

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell of California had a meltdown Wednesday over a post by Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee featuring an AI-created image of Trump embracing a kitten and a duck following reports of Haitian migrants killing waterfowl and pets in Springfield, Ohio. DCNF media reporter Nicole Silverio said that the posts, amplified by Trump during the debate, brought attention to the effects of the Biden administration’s border policies. (RELATED: DCNF Reporter Discusses ‘Morning Joe’ Meltdown Over Trump Visit To Arlington National Cemetery)

LISTEN:



“[Jordan] posted an AI photo of Trump embracing a duck and a kitten,” Silverio told WFEA host Jeff Chidester. “And that, of course, for those who don’t know, is in reference to these unconfirmed reports of migrants, of Haitian migrants in particular, killing and eating cats and ducks in Springfield, Ohio.”

Silverio noted that officials had not confirmed any incidents, but that the cat memes amplified other reports about the effects of the influx of as many as 20,000 Haitian migrants to Springfield, including the death of 11-year-old Aiden Clark in an August 2023 school bus accident.

“I think that the bigger picture here would be memes on the internet… they’re pretty hilarious if anyone wants to check those out, the bigger picture is just to bring attention to the Biden administration’s continued failure to handle this border crisis,” Silverio told Chidester. “I mean, we’ve known for the past four years that the migrant crisis has been a serious issue in this country that has not been handled. And so, I think that is the bigger picture of these memes.”

Protect our ducks and kittens in Ohio! pic.twitter.com/YnTZStPnsg — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) September 9, 2024

Silverio noted that the viral video of a woman who was arrested for killing and eating a cat and a second video of a resident complaining about ducks being beheaded and eaten were signs there could be incidents not being reported in Springfield.

“These memes and reports are making the media pay attention to this issue,” Silverio said, adding that Trump polls better than Harris on the issue of immigration.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.