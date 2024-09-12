Trump Says He Will Not Debate Harris Again

Former President Donald Trump said Thursday that he would not debate Vice President Kamala Harris again after her campaign called for another face-off.

Immediately following Trump and Harris’ show down Tuesday, the vice president’s campaign began pushing for a second debate between the two in October. Trump wrote in a Truth Social post that he would not be debating Harris again, adding that she had previously denied his push for forums Sept. 4 on Fox News and Sept. 25 on NBC News.

“She was a no-show at the Fox Debate, and refused to do NBC & CBS. KAMALA SHOULD FOCUS ON WHAT SHE SHOULD HAVE DONE DURING THE LAST ALMOST FOUR YEAR PERIOD. THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE,” Trump wrote.

Harris and Trump faced off for the first time Tuesday on ABC News. Trump had previously debated President Joe Biden on June 27. After Biden stumbled through answers on stage, Democrats began pushing for the 81-year-old to drop out of the presidential race. About a month later, Biden did just that and endorsed his vice president.

Trump later proposed three debate dates to the Harris campaign, but the vice president accepted only one. Once the Sept. 10 debate was agreed upon, the Harris campaign issued a statement saying they would debate Trump in October if he showed up to the September debate.

National Press Secretary for the Trump campaign, Karoline Leavitt, previously told the Daily Caller that the statement was a lie, and that there was no October debate in the works. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Harris Campaign Attempts To Mask Its Own Retreat With Outright Lie About Debates)

“When a prizefighter loses a fight, the first words out of his mouth are, ‘I WANT A REMATCH.’ Polls clearly show that I won the Debate against Comrade Kamala Harris, the Democrats’ Radical Left Candidate, on Tuesday night, and she immediately called for a Second Debate. She and Crooked Joe have destroyed our Country, with millions of criminals and mentally deranged people pouring into the USA, totally unchecked and unvetted, and with Inflation bankrupting our Middle Class,” Trump wrote.

“Everyone knows this, and all of the other problems caused by Kamala and Joe – It was discussed in great detail during the First Debate with Joe, and the Second Debate with Comrade Harris,” he continued.

During the Tuesday debate, the vice president attempted to bait Trump into moments of anger by poking fun at his rallies and the results of the 2020 election. Conservative pundits and viewers were left frustrated with the moderators who repeatedly fact checked Trump but failed to correct Harris when she repeated previously debunked stories. (RELATED: Trump Frenzies As Kamala, Moderators Throw Chum In The Water)