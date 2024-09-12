‘Ain’t Won A Super Bowl In 29 Years’: ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith Hilariously Trolls Dallas Cowboys Fans To Perfection

I laughed while watching this.

ESPN superstar and notorious hater of the Dallas Cowboys, Stephen A. Smith, has once again trolled the franchise’s fanbase. And this edition is a glorious cut from Front Office Sports. (RELATED: NFL Pulls In 21 Million Viewers Per Game In Week 1, Breaking Record For Highest Ever)

While being interviewed, Smith was questioned about what he would rather see: The New York Knicks succeed or the Cowboys fail. Stephen A. answered how any Knicks fan would, by going deep into his imagination and saying that he wants that championship experience in New York City. But you better believe he took the opportunity to troll Dallas fans … again … because of course he did!

“It’s still a tough call because I can’t put into words the joy that I get from seeing Cowboys fans miserable,” said Smith to the FOS interviewer. “I mean it really touches my heart. To just know that they’re crying, they’re upset. After all the misery they cause everybody else with their bravado…they walking around Super Bowl champions–they ain’t won a Super Bowl in 29 years.”

WATCH:

Would Stephen A. Smith rather see the Knicks succeed or the Cowboys fail? 👀 #TunedIn pic.twitter.com/SwH0LiZmtd — Front Office Sports (@FOS) September 12, 2024

I personally have nothing against the Cowboys, but Stephen A. kind of has a point about their fanbase walking around like their ish doesn’t stink. It’s part of the reason why everybody hates Dallas fans and roots against their team (LMAO), but I also get it from Cowboys fans’ perspective being a Miami Hurricanes fan.

That rich history makes you proud.